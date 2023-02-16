Browns NFL Draft Profile: Get to know Purdue TE Payne Durham

A 2023 NFL Draft prospect that is getting more attention after a good week at the Senior Bowl is Purdue tight end Payne Durham. He is a massive player at the position checking in at 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds with 33 1/4-inch arms. Durham is a strong player who is a solid blocker in the running game though his hand placement needs work at times. With some work at the next level and his good strength, he will be an excellent blocker in the NFL possibly with the Cleveland Browns.

Durham won’t blow you away with speed and athleticism but if you underestimate him he can surprise you. The tape should have some nice long speed where he was able to get behind some linebackers and slower corners. His acceleration isn’t elite but he can surprise you with how well he moves at his size.

A polished route runner that understands how to attack zone coverage and provides a great safety blanket. His size and strength give him the ability to make contested catches and break arm tackles to gain extra yardage after a catch. Ultimately he is likely a day-three pick but could be a nice tight end two immediately providing good blocking and a big target on third down and in the red zone.

More NFL Draft!

Browns land top WR and overhaul DL in 2023 NFL Mock Draft Browns address two weaknesses in NFL Network's three-round mock draft Browns Film Room: Josh Downs could be offense's missing piece in 2023 NFL Draft

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire