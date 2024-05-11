Browns NFL Draft grade: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State 54th overall

The Cleveland Browns get on the board for the first time in the draft and land themselves a big time talent to add depth to an already stacked defensive line in Ohio State defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr.

Hall projects as a player who will see time immediately in a rotation with veterans Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst and help out next to all-pro pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Agile, explosive, and strong at the point of attack, Hall has all the makings of a steal in the second round and could come out of camp as the full-time starter. Given his NFL level talent, Hall could find himself with a surprise 5+ sack season.

Grade: B+

