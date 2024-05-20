Browns are near the bottom of the league in miles traveled during the 2024 season

The Cleveland Browns have a tough schedule this year, including a brutal stretch of games to end the 2024 season. In total, the team will play four primetime games in the back half of the year, including playing on Thursday night football twice in a month.

However, the team won’t have to travel as many miles as some other teams in the league. Cleveland will travel 13,988 miles and play in 12 different time zones, ranking 25th in miles traveled.

Though they are in the lower part of the league overall, they will travel the second most miles of AFC North teams. Only the Baltimore Ravens will travel more in the division, and it isn’t by many miles. Of course, some of these numbers are skewed by the teams that play on the West Coast traveling a lot to get to games on the East Coast.

The Browns are back in action this week as voluntary minicamp kicks off on May 21st.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire