Browns named best fit for high-profile free agent safety

We are now just less than a month away from free agency as the Cleveland Browns look to make significant upgrades to the defensive side of the football. This is the point where we are getting pieces assigning best fits for upcoming free agents as well, and the Browns were named as the best fit for a division rival free agent safety. As Jessie Bates is set to hit the open market, could he take a short trip up I-71 North and join the Browns?

ESPN seems to think so:

“The Browns will need to do some work with the cap, but Bates upgrades a Cleveland defense that needs better play and more ball production at the safety position. Bates has the post and split-field range to cover some grass, along with the scheme versatility to play from depth or spin down in coverage. He logged four interceptions and eight pass breakups last year in Cincinnati, and he has posted 14 career interceptions over five pro seasons. Bates, who played on the franchise tag last season, is in line for a long-term deal.”

With John Johnson III as a likely cut candidate, it makes sense the Browns could turn his money into a new free agency signing in the form of Bates to improve their defense.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire