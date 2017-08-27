Browns Name Rookie Quarterback DeShone Kizer as Week 1 Starter

Ex Liberal Snowflake: When you shut down free speech, you're no longer a liberal, you're a fascist. When you try to erase history, you're not a liberal you're a fascist. When you publish fake news and propaganda, you're not a liberal, you're a fascist, when the media legitimizes violence against the opposite party, that's not liberalism, that's fascism, when you endorse a terrorist organization (Antifa, BLM) you're not a liberal, you're a fascist.