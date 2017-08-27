Browns Name Rookie Quarterback DeShone Kizer as Week 1 Starter
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson named rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer as the team's week one starter. The Browns kick off the season against the Steelers on September 10th.
