Browns name Joe Flacco starting quarterback remainder of season

The Cleveland Browns announced who will be their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. It is someone who was not on an NFL roster three weeks ago.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced after they beat Jacksonville, 31-27, that Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

“There are so many different things that are running through my head,” Flacco said. “It’s unbelievable to be out there. It’s really a unique experience. I can’t say it enough to have children that are of the age where they understand what’s going on and I’m going to remember these things forever. Like I said earlier, I’m just trying to stay in the moment and be as grateful as possible and keep getting better.”

He officially signed with the Browns’ practice squad on November 20 and began his journey back to the NFL.

“I think it’s a little scary to not sign somewhere in the offseason and not be at training camp somewhere,” Flacco said. “But I was trying to keep a positive light on it and look, spin it in a positive way, and see all the benefits of possibly getting a call from a team at some point that needs somebody to help them win.”

Cleveland is now the eighth team since 1961 to use four different starting quarterbacks.

Stefanski said Flacco’s veteran experience has helped the Browns.

“I think a player that’s been around and has had the career that he’s had, he can really lean on his experiences,” Stefanski said. “Lean on his games that he’s played, the different systems he’s been in. And he just told that to the football team, just some of the things that he’s been through and now we as a team have been through. It is good for you in the end.”

Flacco was awarded a game ball following the game in the locker room.

Cleveland’s next game will be Sunday, December 17, when they host Chicago at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.