Browns DE Myles Garrett third-highest graded player from the 2017 NFL draft

There were some rumblings that not everyone was locked in on Myles Garrett as the number one overall pick in 2017. But in the end, the Cleveland Browns made the no-brainer move, making Garrett the top pick, and that was the right move.

According to PFF, Garrett is the third highest-graded player from that class in career grades, with a 94.2 grade. The two players above him are future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes (96.1) and one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, Christian McCaffery (94.5).

Garrett is coming off arguably his best season, as he won the Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time in 2023. Cleveland had one of the best defenses in the league last year, due in large part to Garrett. The Browns are set to run it back next year, retaining Za’Darius Smith and veteran Shelby Harris to partner with Garrett.

Now, we wait for the draft, when Cleveland may be inclined to add even more talent to the defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire