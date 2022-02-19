Browns’ Myles Garrett shows off hops, dunks all over Celebrity Game

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
CLEVELAND — Get Myles Garrett in the Dunk Contest.

Maybe that’s overstating it a bit, but the Browns’ defensive end was dunking all over the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

Keeping it on brand, the defensive end played a little defense, too, blocking Machine Gun Kelly then letting him know about it.

Garrett was the star of the Celebrity Game, but Peleton legend Alex Toussaint earned the MVP.

Browns’ Myles Garrett shows off hops, dunks all over Celebrity Game originally appeared on NBCSports.com

