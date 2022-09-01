Browns DE Myles Garrett responds to Baker Mayfield’s Week 1 ‘comments’

The spiciness of Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is nothing new to former teammate Myles Garrett—whether that spiciness is serious or not.

On Tuesday, Garrett reacted to Cynthia Frelund’s alleged conversation with his old Cleveland Browns buddy—one in which the NFL Network analyst claimed Mayfield was ready to really, um, take it to his former team in Week 1. And although Frelund has since stated that the chat was had in jest, the All-Pro defensive end knows what Baker is already about.

“We’ll take it and we’ll use it, and I’m hoping for a great matchup,” he said. “I don’t think any less of him because he’s going out there and doing the same thing he did when he was with us. He’s the same guy personally, and maybe we’ll see a different Baker when we get on the field. Who knows?”

Well, we’ll know on Sept. 11—when Mayfield and his Panthers play host to Garrett and his Browns for their 2022 season opener.

He also added, just a week after asserting that there is no rivalry between the two sides, that Mayfield is at where he’s at because he is who he is.

“We’ve known he has that type of demeanor and that attitude, and for better or for worse, it works for him,” Garrett said. “And I’m not mad at him using that fire and that chip on his shoulder to help him play to the level he has. He’s been successful in what he’s done.’’

Mayfield, additionally, cleared the air on Wednesday—claiming that he did not say what was initially reported and only wants to win.

So, in short, just football guys being football guys. Week 1, here we come.

