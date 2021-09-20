Browns DE Myles Garrett remarks on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor leaving the game

The Houston Texans played two different quarterbacks amid their 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor left with a hamstring injury, and did not return after halftime, despite a 10-11 for 125 yards and a touchdown effort. In his place was third-round rookie Davis Mills, who went 8-of-18 for 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who finished with four combined tackles, shared his reaction to Taylor not returning after the game with reporters.

“I must have took a lot out of him when I tried to chase him down,” Garrett said and then smiled.

According to Texans coach David Culley, the injury occurred when Taylor rolled to his left with 30 seconds in the first half. Taylor heaved the ball out of bounds as he was being pressured, and the play was nullified anyway due to an offensive holding on Geron Christian, who filling in at left tackle due to an injury to Laremy Tunsil.

Taylor was with the Browns in 2018 during Garrett’s second season in the NFL. Cleveland had a 1-1-1 record with Taylor under center that year. An injury in Week 3 led to then-rookie Baker Mayfield taking over, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Similarly, the Texans may have to turn to a rookie quarterback in Week 3 with Mills.

Garrett did express that he hoped both the Texans and Browns could get their injured players from Week 2 back sooner than later.

“Guys were just going down,” said Garrett. “It was a physical game. It was gritty, and it was fun. A lot of guys trying to get after it and just try to do their job best they can. Injuries happen. Just hope they are not long term.”

The Texans turn around quickly to host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium.