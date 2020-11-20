Browns DE Myles Garrett out for game vs. Eagles after being placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Browns will be without star pass rusher Myles Garrett on Sunday after the team placed their star defensive end on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We will place DE Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/BCyHgg6nXs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 20, 2020

Garrett had been out this week after being sent home with an illness and with the team operating on the side of caution, he’ll be out this week after testing positive for the virus.

Garrett leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks and four strip-sacks, while Browns right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey are also on the COVID-19 list but can possibly rejoin the team tomorrow.

The Eagles will be without J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as well after he tested positive and three others who were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well.