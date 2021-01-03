Browns DE Myles Garrett finds Steelers QB Mason Rudolph after game to offer well wishes

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

During the course of the last week, everyone wondered if there would be any problems between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. After last season there was every reason to think there might have been a problem.

But the game came and went without any incident and according to Browns reporter Jake Trotter, Garrett found Rudolph after the game in the tunnel just to tell him good game and that he’d see him next week.

Regardless of where you stand on last year’s incident, this was a good move by Garrett. Garrett had a quiet game against the Steelers with only four tackles and no sacks.

