Browns DE Myles Garrett excited to play spoiler for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns enter Week 18 of the NFL season from different directions. The Browns sit at 7-9, eliminated from playoff contention and just playing out their schedule. Meanwhile the Steelers at 8-8, just one game better, go into their showdown with eyes on the playoffs. Something Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett is excited to spoil.

“If we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t,” Garrett said.

The first time around this season, the Steelers traveled to Cleveland and lost an ugly game 27-19. This was all the way back in Week Three and the Steelers are a very different team now. Nevertheless, Garrett and the rest of the Browns would love to make sure Pittsburgh misses the playoffs and head coach Mike Tomlin has his first losing season.

In the first matchup, Browns running back Nick Chubb ran all over the Steelers defense. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh offense couldn’t get any traction with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback.

