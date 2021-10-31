Browns DE Myles Garrett dresses as Grim Reaper for Halloween before game

Clearly Browns defensive end Myles Garrett enjoys Halloween.

That should have been evident when his front yard was turned into a graveyard for NFL quarterbacks.

But Garrett really drove his Halloween love home on Sunday when he arrived at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Garrett showed up dressed up as the Grim Reaper, replete with a scythe and all.

The best part of Garrett's costume, though, was a cape adorned with the names of the 33 quarterbacks the Pro Bowl player has sacked.

The cape features some of the NFL’s biggest names like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. And even the more insignificant like Dwayne Haskins and Luke Falk. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made the cape. This isn’t the first time Garrett has poked at Roethlisberger. In 2018, the Browns spoofed “The Office,” and Garrett dressed as Dwight Schrute shredded a photo of Roethliberger.

Another notable one is Trevor Siemian, the current Saints and former Jets backup. Garrett was fined $42,000 in 2019 for two penalties against Siemian, including one that resulted in a season-ending injury.

One notable name missing? Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, whom Garrett infamously smashed over the head with his helmet in 2019.

Garrett was not the only Browns player getting in on the Halloween fun. Wide receiver Odell Beckham showed up as "Thriller" Michael Jackson.

