Browns must prepare for a new OC as Ravens part ways with Greg Roman

The Cleveland Browns will now have to prepare for a new offense this upcoming season when they play the Baltimore Ravens twice per season. Today, the Ravens announced they have parted ways with their offensive coordinator Greg Roman. This looks to be an attempt to mend the fences with quarterback Lamar Jackson to keep him in Baltimore long-term.

This is the third piece of coordinator new this week to break in the AFC North alone as the Browns hired Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, the Ravens have parted with Roman, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to retain Matt Canada despite three bad seasons.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire