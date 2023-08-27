Browns move on from UDFA rookie CB Caleb Biggers

The Cleveland Browns have had a busy day. First, they traded practice squad offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the New England Patriots for their new third running back Pierre Strong Jr. Now they have begun their cutdowns as the team is moving on from undrafted rookie cornerback Caleb Biggers (according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook).

While Biggers had an interception returned for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, the depth the Browns possess at the cornerback position is just too deep. Look for Biggers to be a candidate to return to the Browns on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

It begins: #Browns are cutting CB Caleb Biggers, sources say. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 27, 2023

