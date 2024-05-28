Browns move on from Deshaun Watson in new 2-round 2025 NFL mock draft

For the first time in three years, the Cleveland Browns will have a first round pick. And in a new 2-round 2025 NFL mock draft, the Browns use that pick to replace Deshaun Watson (the player they used their previous three first rounders to acquire) for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy mocked Beck to the Browns at the midway point of the first round. There is no doubt that Watson enters a make-or-break year, but the Browns will realistically have to ride it out at least one more season with him to avoid a crippling cap hit to move on.

In his first season as the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia, Beck racked up nearly 4,000 yards passing, 24 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Returning to school, Beck has the current claim as the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft class at this point.

Popejoy then had the Browns taking Iowa safety Zavier Nwankpa in the second round. Nwankpa is coming off of a campaign with two passes defended, an interception, and two tackles for loss for the Hawkeyes.

We are a long way out from the 2025 NFL draft, but it is at least nice to have a first round pick again.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire