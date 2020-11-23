Browns move up in the AFC playoff standings in Week 11

Taking care of business paid off for the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. The Browns beat back the visiting Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 7-3 on the season.

The win, coupled with some other games around the league, elevated the Browns back into the top seven of the AFC. If the season ended now, Cleveland would be in the playoffs.

At 7-3, the Browns leapt over the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins in the crowded standings. All those teams entered Sunday with 6-3 records like Cleveland. Unlike the Browns, they all lost:

Titans 30, Ravens 24

Broncos 20, Dolphins 13

Chiefs 35, Raiders 31

The Titans win moved Tennessee to 7-3, as did the Colts’ win over the Packers. Indianapolis wins the tiebreaker in the AFC South, while the Titans secure the No. 5 seed as the top Wild Card.

The Browns are next at No. 6, with the Raiders now No. 7 and a game behind. Baltimore, which has lost three of four, is on the outside looking up at the Browns in the AFC North, too.

The full AFC standings through Sunday’s games in Week 11, courtesy of the NFL:

