Browns Morning Roundup: Week 5 gameday edition vs. Chargers

It is gameday Cleveland Browns fans! As the Los Angeles Chargers start to trickle into FirstEnergy Stadium, and before the inactives lists drop, let’s get caught up on what we might have missed from yesterday with a gameday edition of Browns Morning Roundup.

It was a relatively busy day in Browns land as far as news was concerned as they made a couple gameday roster elevations, plus a big one they did not make. We even have a free agent receiver using his Twitter as a way to vouch for a spot on the roster in Cleveland.

There will be plenty to get to today, but first here is what you missed from a day ago.

We've talked about Kenny Stills a lot this week

Who would have thought we would be talking about free agent wide receiver Kenny Stills yet again. After he was part of a ten man workout on Friday, the Browns passed on signing him to either their practice squad or the active roster.

However, responding to fans on Twitter, Stills seems to think his connection with Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson would take the unit to a new level. Enjoy the thoughts that Brad Ward had to say on the matter.

Would be an ELITE WR group https://t.co/gzBlKT4kPN — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) October 7, 2022

The two played together for two seasons in 2019 and 2020. Stills racked up 561 yards on just 55 targets that season, averaging 14 yards per catch and finding the endzone four times. His numbers took a step back in 2020 as he only played 10 games.

We will have to wait another week for the return of Greedy Williams

Despite returning to practice this week, the Browns will apparently give Greedy Williams as much time as he needs to get back to full health before adding him back to the 53-man roster. While he was designated for return this week, the Browns technically have 21 days from the time he returned to practice to activate him back to the roster.

Story continues

This will continue to let rookie third rounder Martin Emerson show off what he has for the Browns as that first cornerback off the bench when they slide into nickel and dime looks defensively. Given the play of Emerson thus far, there is room to wonder just how the Browns will divide their snaps once Williams returns.

Browns elevate two from the practice squad

Just as every team does every week, the Browns have elevated two players from the practice squad this week to suit up against the Chargers. Those two players are wide receiver and returnman Chester Rogers and linebacker Dakota Allen.

This will be the second time the Browns have elevated Rogers, meaning they can only do so one more time in 2022. Allen, however, will be making his season debut as this is the first time he has been elevated by the Browns this year. He has experience playing limited snaps for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past two seasons, but has not graded out overly well.

Best of the rest from Browns Wire

Browns Wire put out two more articles yesterday as well to get this fanbase up to speed on the matchup. First, the Browns Wire team gave their picks for today’s game, with Brad being the only debby downer who picked the Chargers to win (we forgive you Brad).

Then later in the day, we went behind enemy lines to speak with Alex Katson of Chargers Wire to get his pulse on this matchup as well. Alex gave some eloquently worded answers, so be sure to check that out as well.

As for today, we will continue to bring you the inactives lists, get you viral videos of any touchdown or big play the Browns make against the Chargers, then will give our instant analysis to the game as well. So keep your eyes peeled for that and go Browns.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire