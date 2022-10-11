Browns Morning Roundup: Watson returns, Jones arrives, Rosen cut

Yesterday was a pretty eventful one in Berea, Ohio as the Cleveland Browns saw the return of a player, welcomed a new player onto the team, and made some roster moves to make room for that player. Additionally, the Browns Wire team brought an article over the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as well.

Injury reports will start filing in tomorrow, so today should be a pretty news-unworthy day, but you can never be too sure. This team has a way of making the uneventful actions eventful.

Before we get caught up in today’s action, however, here is what you missed from yesterday in Browns-related news.

Watson is back in the building

He can’t practice for another month, and cannot suit up for the Browns for about another two, but quarterback Deshaun Watson was allowed back in the facility yesterday. He is allowed to attend all team meetings and partake in strength and conditioning activities with the team.

As his suspension schedule is to be concerned, Watson is allowed to return to the practice field on November 14th, then is scheduled for complete reinstatement on November 28th (following the Browns’ showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

The Browns attention continues to be on the New England Patriots, but a key player has returned to the building.

Deion Jones arrives in Cleveland today

One player returned and another is expected to arrive in Cleveland today. Linebacker Deion Jones, who the Browns acquired for just a sixth round pick (and also got a seventh rounder back in return), should find his way to Berea as head coach Kevin Stefanski stated yesterday.

Jones, who is currently still on Injured Reserve, is eligible to be designated for return at any moment. One would have to think the Browns want their team doctor to take a look at Jones before making that designation, however. This would make the second Browns player who has a designation for return, as Greedy Williams is also awaiting activation as well.

The middle of the Browns defense has been toast since Anthony Walker Jr. went down. And after two games of watching Jacob Phillips start at MIKE, general Andrew Berry was fed up, making a same-day trade as a game (which is quite rare).

Jones’ best games came back in 2019, which is what earned him a massive payday. However, at just the age of nearly 28 and with most of his salary already covered by the Falcons, the Browns are hoping to help Jones find his old form in order to repair their second level. If it does not work out, then it is a low cost, low risk move that does not harm the Browns either.

More practice squad shuffling

The Browns, while they have not activated either Williams nor Jones, must have plans for one of them to come off soon. After the trade was finalized, the Browns waived tight end Miller Forristall from the active roster. More than likely, the Browns will once again look to stash him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

There was action on the practice squad as well, as the Browns released quarterback Josh Rosen from that unit. The Browns hosted 10 players in for tryouts last week, so this could be a possible sign they could be signing one of those 10 players to the practice squad. It could also just be the team clearing a spot for Forristall should he clear waivers.

What else from Browns Wire?

Outside of the news-heavy morning, there was not much else going on with the Browns Wire. I did take a look back at the game against the Chargers and did my best to pull away four thoughts from that devastating loss.

From Stefanski’s playcalling, to Nick Chubb’s massive season, and more, I dove into some thoughts that were provoked in that loss. Keep your eyes peeled today for more content from the Browns Wire staff!

