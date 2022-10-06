Browns Morning Roundup: Myles Garrett is back, injury list is small, Sione Takitaki love

We are going to try something new here. Throughout the day it is hard to stay peeled to all of the Cleveland Browns news that finds its way out throughout the day. So every morning we are going to wrap up yesterday’s news into one article to get caught up with.

It was a busy one yesterday as the Browns made a handful of roster moves, a good number of players returned to practice, and they still have to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers. From news to film breakdowns to taking a deeper look at Sunday’s matchup, there is a great deal to get caught up on.

The Browns get a handful of key contributors back

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett

As the Browns prepare to host the Chargers, they are looking like a much healthier player than they did the week before. Not only did Myles Garrett return to practice after a car accident a week ago, but so did starting defensive tackle Taven Bryan as the trenches continue to improve.

Also back to practice was cornerback Greedy Williams, who has returned to the active 53-man roster after being designated for return from Injured Reserve. Rookie M.J. Emerson has been playing well as the first cornerback off the bench when the Browns bounce into nickel and dime looks, so it will be interesting to see how the Browns move forward with snaps between him and Williams.

Jadeveon Clowney, however, has not returned to practice yet. He has missed the last two outings, and if he does not return today, it feels likely he will miss another. He was joined by three other starters who had scheduled rests as players who were not at practice.

Browns bring back a handful of old faces

Cleveland Browns Drew Forbes

Earlier this week the Browns claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers, cutting 2021 sixth round rookie Richard LeCounte III in the process. As a former sixth round pick in 2019, Forbes was just the first of three former Browns players to return to the team this week.

LeCounte III then cleared waivers as none of the other 31 teams had interest in bringing him on their active roster. Now, he is back in Cleveland and has joined the Browns’ practice squad. LeCounte III has seen a good deal of special teams snaps in 2022, so he could be a gameday elevation if they need someone to fill a very minimal role.

But wait there is one more!

After being released by the Houston Texans earlier this week, the Browns signed tight end Pharaoh Brown to their active roster. Brown was a member of the team in 2019, where he caught two passes for 27 yards.

Browns Wire released a plethora of Browns vs. Chargers content

Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Chargers

Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Chargers

First, I went in depth into this matchup between the Browns and Chargers. I took a look at last year's matchup, and how they both currently sit in efficiency against the run and pass, and how efficient they are offensively in both of these phases as well. Long story short, the Browns may be catching the Chargers at the right time.

Then just this morning Jeff Risdon took a look at past matchups between these two football teams and how they have historically gone in favor of the west coast club. The Browns look to turn the tide on Sunday.

We even have a series of prop bets to look forward to when this pair of 2-2 teams take the field in Cleveland.

The best of the rest

Cleveland Browns Sione Takitaki

Who doesn't love a good film room? I took a look at SAM linebacker Sione Takitaki, the value he adds to this team, and how the Browns are relying on him more after the injury to Anthony Walker Jr. Should Jacob Phillips continue to struggle, the Browns may plug Takitaki in at MIKE to see if he can solve some of their issues in the middle.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett continues to remark on how effortless quarterback sneaks really are. And for some reason he keeps getting questions about it as he has converted 100 percent of his attempts in 2022 for the Browns.

We wrangled up all of the different power rankings around the nation as well to give a comprehensive look at exactly where the Browns fall in the minds of national media pundits outside of Cleveland.

This is your last opportunity to take a look back at the Falcons loss as well. I took a second look at the all-22 and dove into some key points that stood out that may have been missed based on broadcast view.

Until tomorrow!

