Browns Morning Roundup: More Deion Jones news, Ethan Pocic excelling, and the Patriots on the way

More Deion Jones news!

Cleveland Browns Deion Jones

Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Deion Jones. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It has been quite a busy week keeping up to speed with new linebacker Deion Jones. And now yesterday, even more news came down.

Jones was designated for return from Injured Reserve by the Browns yesterday after he had shoulder surgery at the end of May. Even more encouraging, head coach Kevin Stefanski has not ruled him out to make his Cleveland debut against the New England Patriots this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

He will switch from 45 to 54 as the Browns have retired his old number as well. Already practicing and speaking to the media, it seems as though Jones is thrilled to have a fresh start after packing his bags and moving north to Cleveland.

Browns continue to get healthier

Cleveland Browns

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. Akr 10 9 Browns Chargers 13

Potentially getting Jones back is one thing, but the Browns are just a healthier team across the board than they were two weeks ago. As injury reports start shuffling out on Wednesdays, the Browns listed only five players who missed practice.

And out of all of those players who missed, only one is concerning regarding his status for Sunday as Denzel Ward continues to work through the concussion protocol. The others who missed were offensive guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and safety Ronnie Harrison.

Players like Clowney, Bitonio, and Cooper have frequently gotten rest days, so there is no reason to be concerned about their status as the Patriots come to town. Greedy Williams has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster, but the assumption is he should be good to go this week (which is needed if Ward cannot).

The full injury report came out as well, with a plethora of guys who were limited, but the Browns are shaping up to have another healthy lineup this week.

Cleveland Browns Ethan Pocic

Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

In case you missed it, I took a deep look at center Ethan Pocic and his play against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Browns Film Room. Using that tape with the data gathered on Pocic through five weeks, it may be time for the Browns to get his agent on the phone and work out a long-term contract extension.

We are now getting to the end of the week, so the transition toward focusing on the Patriots is underway as well. New at Browns Wire yesterday was an article outlining five prop bets that could be worth a look when these two teams square off on Sunday afternoon.

