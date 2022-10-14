Browns Morning Roundup: A new lawsuit, unfair Myles Garrett slander, and Joe Woods

Another day, another busy day in the life of the Cleveland Browns. We had coaches speaking in press conferences, a great deal of Myles Garrett discourse throughout the fanbase, another Deshaun Watson lawsuit, and more from Thursday.

Today we will get more injury news, some more quotes to comb through, and some more film content up at Browns Wire. Before we do that, let’s recap what happened on Thursday to stay up to date on all of your Browns’ happenings.

Let’s dive in to a Friday edition of Browns Morning Roundup as they prepare for the New England Patriots to come to town this Sunday.

Another Deshaun Watson lawsuit...

Dropping during another lackluster Thursday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been named in another lawsuit.

Stemming from an incident with a separate massage therapist in December of 2020, this victim has a separate lawyer from the masses as well. This makes two lawsuits that Watson now has outstanding as he has settled the rest.

As part of Sue Robinson’s ruling over the summer, Watson is not subject to NFL discipline for any new accusations that happened between 2019 and 2021. Who knows if commissioner Roger Goodell will feel different, however.

You can find the full lawsuit here:

🧵New lawsuit filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson for alleged incident during massage session in 2020. This is a new plaintiff and is not represented by Tony Buzbee. https://t.co/3nZx3Pxq02#sportslaw — 𝑨𝒍𝒆𝒙 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒂 𝑬𝒔𝒒. (@YourPotential4) October 14, 2022

Can we stop the Myles Garrett silliness?

There is way too much discourse surrounding one of the premier pass rushers in the league as Myles Garrett has been the subject of criticism this week. Leaving the Chargers game with no sacks, fans are calling for Garrett to prove his worth and to prove he can impact games.

Story continues

The tape and data, however, tend to say otherwise. Beating sixth round rookie Jamaree Salyer with frequency, Garrett was credited with five pressures (now up to 20 in just four games this season). Sacks are largely a quarterback stat, and the Browns happened to play a good quarterback who knows how to get rid of the ball on time and climb vacant pockets.

Time for win rate charts through 5 weeks! Double team rate at edge (x) by pass rush win rate at edge (y). -Micah Parsons has taken back the PRWR at edge crown by half a percentage point. -Huge week from Bradley Chubb puts him in upper echelon. pic.twitter.com/mpSKikVWlG — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 13, 2022

Garrett leads the NFL in double-teams taken of all edge rushers and is still top-five in pass rush win rate. It is time to stop watching games in box scores and realize the larger context of a football game. On just one shoulder, Garrett is still making a significant impact for the Browns.

for the "Myles needs to do more" crowd… Chipped, beats the LT, Herbert slides away from Garrett's side, still the closest man to the football. pic.twitter.com/y3FdxfyRHi — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 13, 2022

Joe Woods isn't worried about job security

The pitchforks and torches are out for defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ job as the Browns field a bottom-three defense in the NFL. Yet when asked about it yesterday, Woods stated he does not worry about job security.

Woods’ current focus is doing what it takes to improve this defense, and while he states he is not worried about his job, perhaps he should be just a bit. At the end of the day, if this unit does not get substantially better, it is hard to see how Woods returns as the defensive coordinator in 2023.

#Browns Joe Woods on facing criticism and people calling for his job. pic.twitter.com/hzLBtIgbn0 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 13, 2022

Mike Priefer has confidence in his kicker

Despite missing two kicks that turned out to be game-deciding against the Chargers, rookie kicker Cade York has returned to work and put it behind him. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer spoke to the media yesterday, reiterating his confidence in his kicker as well.

After a glowing debut where York went 4-of-4, including a game-winner, he has since missed two extra points and two field goal attempts for the Browns. As the weather turns south and the winds pick up, York is going to face more challenges kicking off the shore of Lake Erie.

The Browns, however, will be patient with York after using a significant draft asset on the best kicker in college football from 2021.

full confidence in @YorkCade to bounce back pic.twitter.com/PAQ4AOZviw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 13, 2022

Who was on the Browns' Thursday injury report?

Lastly, we get to the Thursday injury report that saw five players listed who did not practice. Those players were defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Denzel Ward, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, and defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett and Conklin were given rest days, while Haeg was a new addition to the report. Clowney has not practiced all week as he still works through his ankle injury, while Ward remains in the concussion protocol.

Today’s injury list will clear up the discussion on who will play against the Patriots or not, but there is reason to believe only Ward is in danger of missing the matchup.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire