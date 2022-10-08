Browns Morning Roundup: Keenan Allen, Kenny Stills, and the return of Jadeveon Clowney

Did you miss yesterday’s Cleveland Browns action? No worries, we have you covered as we will continue to bring you these Browns Morning Roundups to gather all of the news from the day before in one article the next morning.

It was quite a busy day for the Browns as final injury reports were released, they held a good-sized group of players for tryouts, and a bit more action. We are also now just one day away from the Los Angeles Chargers arriving at FirstEnergy Stadium for their Week 5 showdown with the Browns.

Before we get to gameday, what did you miss from Friday?

Chargers will be without a top offensive weapon

Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) tries to break free from the grasp of Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig (25) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Already down their starting left tackle in Rashawn Slater as well as defensive end Joey Bosa, the Chargers will also be without their top wide receiver in Keenan Allen. Thus far in 2022, Allen has played just one game, racking up four catches for 66 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

Since then, he has missed the last three, and now make it four, games for the Chargers as he has been battling a lingering hamstring injury. After their speedy vertical threat in Jalen Guyton tore his ACL two weeks ago, the Chargers are significantly handicapped at the wide receiver position. Josh Palmer is also questionable with an ankle injury, although he was a full participant in practice on Friday.

The only other player with an injury designation for the Chargers on Sunday besides Allen and Palmer is their kicker Dustin Hopkins. Dealing with a right quadricep injury, Hopkins is also questionable to play against the Browns tomorrow afternoon.

Browns aren't ruling anyone out as Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice

Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Story continues

Outside of the players on Injured Reserve, the Browns are not ruling out a single player for Sunday’s game. In fact, only two players have been given an injury designation at all as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive tackle Taven Bryan are listed as questionable.

Clowney is obviously the biggest and most glaring name to watch, but in good news he did return to practice on Friday for the Browns. After getting gashed on the ground against the Atlanta Falcons a week ago, the Browns may just get back all three starters they were missing a week ago.

In fact, Myles Garrett does not even have an injury designation and has already been declared by head coach Kevin Stefanski ready to go for Sunday. Cornerback Greedy Williams has returned to practice and has been designated for return, but has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster.

If he is, the Browns will have to make another roster move to clear space (gazing towards tight end Miller Forristall).

Browns have 10 in for a workout including Kenny Stills

Cleveland Browns Kenny Stills

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After their debacle along the interior of their defensive line, the Browns hosted three defensive tackles for a tryout. One of those names was Prince Emili, who was on the gameday of the Buffalo Bills just last week and played 20 snaps.

The biggest name, however, was veteran receiver Kenny Stills, but at this time Browns will not pursue a deal with him according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook. All-in-all, the Browns hosted double-digit players in Berea as they have open spots on their practice squad (and may look for movement on the active roster as well).

The other names outside of Stills and Emili were defensive tackles Tyler Clark and Jordan Williams, quarterback Ben DiNucci, wide receivers Jequez Ezzard and Brandon Lewis, and running backsNate McCrary and Abram Smith.

The best of the Browns Wire rest

Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to all of the news that came down yesterday from the Browns, we also released a piece outlining some bold predictions as they prepare for battle against the Chargers.

From Myles Garrett getting a sack in his return, to David Njoku continuing his reign of terror against the Chargers, to a final prediction, these predictions can in hot. Long story short, this game is going to be much closer than those on the outside anticipate it will be.

Be on the lookout today for staff predictions for this game, a behind enemy lines article where we chat with Alex Katson from the Chargers Wire, and any other news that comes down.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire