Browns Morning Roundup: Joe Haden retires, Greedy Williams returns, more Myles Garrett talk

Browns Film Room: It is time to talk extension with Ethan Pocic

Cleveland Browns Ethan Pocic

An ode to Joe Haden

Cleveland Browns Joe Haden

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Officially signing a one-day deal to retire with the Browns, Joe Haden will be remembered fondly off of the shore of Lake Erie.

The Browns drafted Haden with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and proceeded to play the next seven seasons in Cleveland. A fan favorite during an era of some really bad Browns football, Haden saw a second contract with the team. He made two Pro Bowls as a member of the Browns as well.

Haden then went on to play the last six seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was released in 2017. However, by signing a one-day deal to retire with the Browns, we know where Haden’s allegiance truly lies.

A look at the Browns' final injury report vs. Patriots

Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While Williams might be set to go for the Browns this Sunday, they will be without two of their defensive starters as well. Both cornerback and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will not get a chance to tee off against the Patriots. Offensive tackle Joe Haeg has also been ruled out but has also not been active for a single game in 2022.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was the only other player on the injury report who was limited in practice yesterday but was not given an injury designation. On the other side of this matchup, the Patriots will be without linebacker Josh Uche, with nine other players listed as questionable. Among those questionable are quarterback Mac Jones and running back Damien Harris.

Greedy Williams primed to play

Cleveland Browns Greedy Williams

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Just in the knick of time, cornerback Greedy Williams looks primed to make his season debut against the Patriots. It could not come a week sooner either given the concussion of Ward. While the Browns have not made any official roster move to activate either Williams or new linebacker Deion Jones, Williams spoke as if he was expecting to play on Sunday.

“Everything has been crisp and clean… Just out there making plays and re-establishing myself. I build that trust back with the team, and they see I’m ready. That’s all that matters.” (via Anthony Poisal of Cleveland Browns)

With Ward out, Williams might get a healthy dose of snaps right away as the Browns will need him to step up against the Patriots.

Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Chargers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

After a week of outrage over All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett, there was no option but to write a film room. From an argument about a play he had no shot at making on a touchdown run by Austin Ekeler, to blatantly false narratives that Garrett is a bad run defender, to cries that he has no impact on games, it all had to be dismantled.

The Chargers ran at Garrett 10 times on Sunday (either to his side or a cutback to his side), and there was not a single play to grade negatively of those 10 reps. He beat sixth round rookie Jamaree Salyer with frequency, but Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert is a pro’s pro.

So yes, Garrett does have an impact on games. It is such a ludicrous argument to say otherwise.

