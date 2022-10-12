Browns Morning Roundup: Greedy Williams is close, DT help, and more

Welcome back Cleveland Browns fans!

As defensive upgrades continue to be necessary, the Browns have made a handful of moves early in the week. We have covered the trade for linebacker Deion Jones enough at this point, but that was not the end of general manager Andrew Berry’s work day.

As we turn the page from the Los Angeles Chargers to the New England Patriots, stay up to date with all of the news you might have missed from the day before. Let’s dive right into this morning’s Browns Morning Roundup as the coffee brews and as you get settled into your workspace.

The Browns added a DT to the practice squad

The Browns boast the worst collection of defensive tackles in the league, and it has shown on the field throughout the first five games. Giving up over 400 yards rushing over two weeks is not necessarily a ringing endorsement of the health of a unit.

And while it may have been just a practice squad addition, the Browns signed veteran defensive tackle Tyeler Davison. The former fifth round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Davison has spent his entire career to this point in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

Davison was available at this point in the season for a reason, but throughout his career, he has at least been great at tackling (which has been a weak point for the Browns). He has also had good stretches of run defense from 2017 through 2019 as well according to PFF.

This move is hopefully just another step of many after the trade for Jones. However, a gameday elevation of a nose tackle who can at least eat bodies along the defensive interior and who can play 10-to-15 snaps cannot be worse than what the Browns are fielding now.

Is the return of Greedy Williams near?

The addition of Davison was not the only defensive move the Browns made yesterday either, as they also parted ways with short-staying cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. Signed just a few weeks ago off of the practice squad of the Chicago Bears, Graham did not play a defensive snap; he was, however, an active participant on special teams.

Story continues

This move opens up a roster spot for the Browns to play with, which allows me to wonder how close fellow cornerback Greedy Williams is to his return to the active roster. Williams and newly-acquired Jones are both eligible to return to the active roster (Jones has to be designated for return first still, however).

Should Williams return this week as this move suggests, it will be interesting to see how the Browns handle snap counts in the secondary. Rookie M.J. Emerson has been playing well in the role left by Williams’ injury, so at the very least the Browns can ease their oft-injured cornerback onto the field.

What else from Browns Wire?

As we do every day, we also round together all of the straggling content brought to Browns Wire as well. There were a few extra pieces of original content put out a day ago around all of the news.

A salary cap piece came out to update the team’s financial situation after the trade for Jones. Long story short, the Browns will have to pay him pennies this year and do not owe him any guaranteed money next season should his play continue to trend downward. It is a non-consequential move made by the Browns as they look to improve their struggling defense.

We then wrapped up a bundle of the best pictures from the game on Sunday against the Chargers. They might have lost the battle, but they won the war with their color rush jerseys they had not worn since 2020.

And to wrap things up, take a look at these sweet NFL gifts to purchase on Amazon Prime day.

[listicle id=80284]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire