Browns Morning Roundup: Gameday edition as Patriots come to town

It is gameday Cleveland Browns fans!

The Browns are looking to get back in the good graces of Fortuna, the goddess of luck, as they are set to face yet another tightly contested matchup against the New England Patriots today. As we do every day, however, we will debrief all of the news from yesterday before we get set for today’s action.

With a handful of roster moves, a couple of non-moves, and staff predictions, we dive into yesterday’s happenings. We even get to talk about some playoff baseball at the end.

Enjoy and have a happy and full (hopefully) gameday as the Browns and Patriots get set for battle.

Who is in?

The Browns made a handful of roster moves yesterday as they get ready for the Patriots. As they do every week, the Browns elevated two players from the practice squad. This week they chose to bring up wide receiver/returnman Chester Rogers and cornerback Herb Miller.

This will get interesting to watch as Rogers has taken over return duties, but has now hit the maximum amount of times he is allowed to be elevated from the practice squad. We could see Rogers get signed to the active roster this week.

That was not all, however, as the Browns also signed linebacker Dakota Allen off the practice squad and onto the active roster.

Then perhaps the biggest move of the day, cornerback Greedy Williams was officially activated off of Injured Reserve as he will make his season debut for the Browns today.

Who is out?

We already knew cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney would not be suiting up for the Browns today, but they will also be without Deion Jones as well. The newly acquired linebacker has been designated for return but has not been activated by the Browns yet, as they are set to give him another week.

This is the main reason Allen was signed to the active roster, so look for him to land back on the practice squad next week should he clear waivers whenever Jones is inevitably activated off of Injured Reserve.

Story continues

Outside of these three players, the Browns are not expected to be without any other starter on the day.

What else from Browns Wire?

Outside of the limited news that dropped on Saturday, our Browns Wire staff made predictions for this matchup as well. Call us homers, call us biased, but two of the three of us picked the Browns to get back to .500 today against the Patriots.

Other than that, yesterday was reserved for the Cleveland Guardians as they walked it off against the New York Yankees to jump up 2-1 in the ALDS Series. The third-smallest payroll in baseball against the third-largest, there is no quit in this Guardians team. They will resume play tonight as Game 4 will get underway at Progressive Field.

Enough baseball talk, keep your eyes peeled for video content of every scoring play and big play, as well as post-game analysis today. Happy gameday and go Browns!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire