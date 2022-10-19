Browns Morning Roundup: Deshaun Watson news, film rooms, and more

Happy Wednesday Cleveland Browns fans! What better way to start your day than with a mid-week edition of Browns Morning Roundup? Unfortunately, yesterday was a bit of a slower day in terms of news and content, but there is still a handful of items to recap.

This could be a good thing, however, as we are not talking about devastating injuries, locker room dysfunction, or other tumultuous things. At the end of the day, low news is better than bad news!

From Deshaun Watson to Myles Garrett, to some linebacker news, let’s dive right in before the news starts pouring in again today.

Another Deshaun Watson update

This has been a busy week on the Watson front. After a new lawsuit was filed against him last week, the Browns get some assurances on their suspended quarterback. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated that Watson is meeting all of the terms of his suspension at this point.

Remembering back to the settlement that Watson and the NFL made, the quarterback was required to attend mandatory therapy, could only use an in-house massage therapist, and had to pay a healthy sum of money towards organizations that offer resources to victims of assault.

Watson can return to the practice field in three weeks, and is scheduled to make his Browns debut against his former team in Week 13.

More Myles Garrett content

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

There is a couple of Myles Garrett-related content to cover today that came out yesterday. The first bit is a piece of news regarding his shoulder.

After the sack of New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, Garrett stayed on the ground and exited the game. The Browns have stated he banged up an already tender shoulder due to his car accident. He did, however, have an x-ray done on the shoulder yesterday that came back negative. The Browns will expect him to play this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Secondly, I took a look at every pass rush win Garrett had, as well as every running attempt at him or cut back toward him in a film room. Needless to say, the elite PFF grade he received on the day was backed up on film. He was a monster on the day, forcing the only turnover the defense received, as well as coming up with a huge third down sack when the game was still briefly in reach.

Story continues

A small roster move with larger intentions

Cleveland Browns Deion Jones

Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns made a small roster move by releasing linebacker Dakota Allen from the active roster. Allen was signed to the roster last week after the team opted to give newly acquired Deion Jones another week to get up to speed before activating him from Injured Reserve.

When we covered the signing of Allen a week ago, we stated in the article that he was more than likely going to be released with the hopes of him clearing waivers once Jones was ready to be activated from IR. It appears that the time has come.

If Allen clears waivers, expect him to land back on the Cleveland practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire