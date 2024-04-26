Browns mocked a QB in new 2024 NFL draft Day 2 projection

We are now one step closer to the Cleveland Browns coming on the clock in the 2024 NFL draft. And in a new second round mock draft, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has the Browns taking an unorthodox route, landing a new quarterback in South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.

While Rattler is arguably better than at least two of the quarterbacks drafted in the first round last night, it would be a shocking development to see the Browns go in this direction.

Wide receivers did not fly off the board the way it was thought they would. There are plenty of young and athletic offensive linemen on the board as well. Even defensive tackle Johnny Newton fell out of the first round and would be a home run pick.

The Browns have plenty of options with pick No. 54 in the draft tonight, but quarterback is not one of them.

The odds of this happening are 0.0 percent.

