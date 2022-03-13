Browns Mock Offseason 2.0 with a Deshaun Watson trade

The Cleveland Browns have some important needs that will need addressing this offseason. The team that surprised many by making the playoffs in 2020, failed to repeat that feat in 2021.

The team seemed to fall apart with injuries, COVID and drama ripping it apart week after week. Shockingly, if you look back on their season it is easy to see they were a few kicks (field goals, extra points or punts) away from the playoffs. A healthy or better producing Baker Mayfield would have likely done the same.

Last year is over and we move on to the 2022 offseason that kicks off on Monday.

Over the last week, chaos has reigned (and rained down) all around the NFL. The Browns jumped into that on Saturday with the trade for Amari Cooper. Friday night started the Cleveland chaos with rumors exploding that QB Deshaun Watson was being targeted by the team.

With a trade agreement between the Houston Texans and some NFL team acquiring Watson is expected on Sunday, we wanted to try to give you a peek at what an offseason was like with him on board. As noted in Friday’s piece, the civil suits and information surrounding them are uncomfortable and problematic. For now, we can note that and spend time on the football parts as well.

As long as nothing happens in the meantime, we will follow with a mock offseason 2.0 that does not include Watson.

Mock Offseason 1.0

Before we get to 2.0, a quick look at 1.0 from a little over a month ago and what we’ve learned since:

Healthy Mayfield – Let’s hope.

Release J.C. Tretter – Still possible

Restructure/extend Jarvis Landry – Seems unlikely but possible

Cut Case Keenum – Still seems likely

Retain Jadeveon Clowney – Seems very unlikely given this report

Trade for Calvin Ridley – Not happening. He’s suspended and Cleveland traded for Cooper instead but we were on to something

Bring back Sheldon Richardson – Still want this to happen

Extend Denzel Ward – Confused that this hasn’t happened and almost no talk of it happening

2022 NFL Mock Draft

WR Garrett Wilson – Still seems likely/possible although options are open

DT DeMarvin Leal – iDL very much still needed

TE Jalen Wydermyer – David Njoku’s franchise tag could mean tight end is less likely this high in the draft

CB Mykael Wright – Corners are highly valued by this front office

RB Breece Hall – With D’Ernest Johnson tendered, unless there is a trade, this will be tough to invest a fourth-rounder in.

LB Brandon Smith – After his workouts, doubtful he falls this far

DE DeAngelo Malone – Need a few edge guys

OL Cade Mays – Doesn’t fit the scheme still but could still be added and coached up

S Isaiah Pola-Mao – Another safety or two likely needed in Cleveland

Current Browns

With two of these coming, we will combine some information together for ease of reading access today.

In regards to players on the roster at the end of last season, this mock offseason would do the following:

Release or Trade

Jarvis Landry

Case Keenum

J.C. Tretter

Given the current receiver market, Landry could possibly bring a sixth or seventh pick in return. Unlikely, but possible the others would bring anything in a trade.

Releasing all three would save the Browns around $30 million in cap space which is needed after adding Cooper’s $20 million cap hit.

Extend

Denzel Ward

This will stay here until there is a resolution.

D’Ernest Johnson

Just bringing him back on the tender will feel like KhaDarel Hodge all over again where the team isn’t committed to him sticking around. A decent 2-3 year deal would make sense for both sides and open up trade options.

Moving On

Jadeveon Clowney

Ronnie Harrison

M.J. Stewart

The Browns would have liked to keep Clowney and Stewart but it seems both will price their way out of town.

Watson Trade

Before we get to the outside the team moves, we have to address how the team would acquire their quarterback.

From everything I am hearing, picks and players would likely be involved. If Cleveland gives up Ward, the amount of pick compensation drops drastically but they’d only do that if they knew there was no shot in keeping him on a long-term deal.

To be very honest, Andrew Berry’s trades are always more creative than the simple ones we create. There are often pick swaps and other aspects that come into play. Also, the Carson Wentz trade that his former boss, and now president of the Baltimore Ravens, Sashi Brown completed had picks spread out over multiple years. It is possible Berry could keep this year’s #13 pick but we won’t get our hopes up until that happens

The Trade

Browns receive

Deshaun Watson

Texans receive

2022 first-round and fourth-round picks

2023 first-round and second-round picks

Kareem Hunt

Greedy Williams

J.C. Tretter (if Houston wants to ensure they get the center instead of waiting for free agency, not a big part of the deal either way)

A lot to give up but a franchise quarterback that most see as a top-five, or so, in the league. If Cleveland had no acquired Cooper, Brandin Cooks could have been added to the deal.

Mayfield Trade

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

With Watson in, the Browns would then look to move on from Mayfield despite the fact that their new quarterback could be facing a suspension.

There are multiple teams interested in trading for the Browns former #1 pick. Washington was interested but not patient enough to wait for things to move forward with other decisions. The Commanders trade compensation for Carson Wentz also blew out of the water what folks think a quarterback trade will be.

Sadly for Cleveland, not every team is incompetent as Washington so that comparison isn’t going to hold up.

Seattle and Tampa Bay are the two most likely teams with New Orleans on the periphery. Based on this tweet from Rick Stroud, we will go with the Bucs for this mock offseason:

#Bucs have also done work as you would expect on Baker Mayfield from an evaluation standpoint should he become available for a trade. https://t.co/TutAXu72Iz — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 12, 2022

The Trade

Bucs receive

Baker Mayfield

2022 sixth-round pick

Browns receive

2022 third-round and fifth-round picks

2023 third-round pick that could become a second or even first based on certain conditions

Free Agent Additions

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, due to the addition of Cooper and Watson, salary-cap space starts to be a little tighter. Obviously trading away Mayfield, Hunt, Tretter and Williams, along with releasing Landry and Keenum helps tremendously but there are still limits.

In today’s edition, we are bringing back a few friends. There may be some other additions especially a slot receiver but likely at a much smaller level. Some veterans may want to come to Cleveland on cheaper deals to play with Watson, Myles Garrett, Cooper, their offensive line and with that run game.

Browns Free Agent Additions

Sheldon Richardson – Again

Emmanuel Ogbah – The former Browns draft pick hits free agency and fits as a cheaper replacement for Clowney. He has similar traits as a big pocket collapsing defensive end. He had nine sacks each of the last two years so he won’t come too cheap but worth it to secure a young enough partner for Garrett.

Jabrill Peppers – Dealt for OBJ, Peppers excelled closer to the line of scrimmage throughout his NFL career so far. A Week 7 ACL injury will keep his price tag down but Cleveland could bring him back for one or two years to replace Harrison

Ogbah is the big-ticket item that they may have to restructure deals to sign or they could structure his contract in a way to make it palatable this year.

Mock Draft

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

A reminder that the team gave up picks to get Watson but got some picks in the Mayfield trade. We used Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator to make all of those deals go down and make sure Cleveland had the picks we have mocked here.

Second Round

Edge Drake Jackson, USC – With a high-powered offense, the Browns go with a pass rusher over an interior defender with their first pick.

Third Round

DT Travis Jones, UCONN – Then come back with a bigger body on the interior here in the third round

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky – Robinson is a smaller receiver but a great athlete that will really give Watson a player to work with out of the slot along with Demetric Felton. With Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Robinson, Anthony Schwartz and Felton, Cleveland feels good about their receiver group especially if they can add a veteran outside guy to the group.

TE Cade Otton, Washington – With Njoku returning and Austin Hooper likely back, the team still may need to plan for the long term at an important position. With their final third-round pick they take care of that with a big tight end to be their fourth tight end this year and develop for the future.

Fourth Round

S Kerby Joseph, Illinois – Peppers coming off injury and Richard LeCounte III having a rough rookie year, adding depth here is important for Joe Woods.

Fifth Round

CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State – With Williams gone, another outside cornerback with some size could be helpful.

Sixth Round

No picks, traded to Tampa Bay

Seventh Round

Kicker Matt Araiza, San Diego State – Highly unlikely he is here but if he is, you take him. A punter or another cornerback is also an acceptable option this late in the draft.

Mock Offseason 2.0 with Watson Wrap Up

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Subtractions

Baker Mayfield

Jarvis Landry

J.C. Tretter

Kareem Hunt

Greedy Williams

Case Keenum

Jadeveon Clowney

Ronnie Harrison

M.J. Stewart

Retain/Extend

David Njoku – Already franchise tagged

D’Ernest Johnson – Already tendered

Denzel Ward

Additions

Deshaun Watson

Amari Cooper – Already agreed upon

Sheldon Richardson

Emmanuel Ogbah

Jabrill Peppers

Mock Draft

DE Drake Jackson, USC

DT Travis Jones, UCONN

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

TE Cade Otton, Washington

S Kerby Joseph, Illinois

CB Zyron McCollum, Sam Houston State

K Matt Araiza, San Diego State

Lot of moving parts. Obviously the team will fill out the roster with some veteran minimum players and undrafted guys as well.

