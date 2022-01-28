Browns mock draft watch: Pro Football Network gives Cleveland new receiver

The college football season has long been over and the NFL season is slowly winding down and I am hoping everyday that the Cincinnati Bengals will lose, but that’s another separate issue. We here at Browns Wire are desperately looking forward with the NFL Draft and what Cleveland can do with a top 15 pick.

It appears the Browns knocked the Draft out of the park last year with the top two selections appearing to be long-term stalwarts, but time will tell what this year provides. The good people at Pro Football Network have supplied a big mock draft featuring the first four rounds and we are going to dive in a review.

The first slide will be the PFN selection and the second will be my preferred choice.

PFN: 1st Round 13th pick: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

13. Cleveland Browns – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson is a phenomenal selection here and has the elite acceleration and ability to move in and out of cuts to beat any defensive back. Mix that ability with his technically crisp route-running and you have a bona-fide number one option. Wilson also possess the body control and ball tracking ability to be in contention for any pass. PFN notes the following:

“Despite the questions over Baker Mayfield’s long-term future, don’t expect the Cleveland Browns to delve into the quarterback quagmire of the 2022 NFL Draft. They’ve already cut ties with Odell Beckham Jr., and with Jarvis Landry seemingly set for the exit of FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns’ biggest need is set to be who catches passes from Baker — not who replaces him. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson is the current WR1 on my Top 300 Big Board for the 2022 NFL Draft. Wilson provides a three-level threat with exceptional route running and the athletic ability to provide a genuine after-the-catch threat. The Ohio State WR sets himself apart in this class with next-level ability at the catch point. If Mayfield can’t succeed with Wilson as a target, 2023 might be the time to consider the QB position.”

One of my favorite plays by Garrett Wilson this season. Don’t let people tell you he has average hands. pic.twitter.com/Mdq0iFSIM8 — Kevin (@Daboys_22) January 19, 2022

My Preference: 1st Round #13 pick: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

I 100% agree with this selection. As stated above Garrett Wilson is flat out special and has been dominating the Big Ten for multiple seasons. Wilson is arguably the most dangerous deep threat in this class and can also be a menace after the catch. A perfect fit for the Browns offense.

PFN: 2nd Round #44 pick: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn St.

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) reacts follow a sack on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold Ebiketie has been mocked more than a few times in the first round so I suppose this is a steal in some eyes. The former Temple transfer dominated the Big Ten last season as he led the conference with 17 tackles for loss and provided the Nittany Lions with a ferocious pass rush. Ebiketie has an elite burst and the strength needed to take on blocks. He also has the athleticism to play on the second level.

Anywhoooo… Studying some more prospects right now. Currently watching Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie (17). Got some good juice to him. Solid inside rush here. pic.twitter.com/exRcvDD8SB — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) January 24, 2022

My Preference: 2nd Round #44 pick: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Nov 20, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; South Alabama Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

This mock still has Jalen Tolbert on the board and with a talent like his, I have no issue taking two receivers in a row. Tolbert broke out in 2020 and followed that up with an even stronger 2021 despite seeing the focus of every defense. Tolbert will be 23 years old by the time the draft rolls around, which is outside the guardrail, but Tolbert is an elite deep threat that can elevate the passing game. If Tolbert was in any other conference, he would be getting first round hype.

13-point underdog South Alabama gets on the board first thanks to Jalen Tolbert pic.twitter.com/IpPLF3PHWJ — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 4, 2020

PFN: 3rd Round #78 pick: Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

It is not very often that players from Connecticut are selected this early, but honestly Travis Jones has the talent to be taken even earlier. Jones is still learning the nuances of the position, but he has the size at 6’4″ and 333 pounds to be a force in the middle of a defensive line. It should be noted that Jones lost weight from 350 pounds to get to 333 pounds and is very solid.

Double teams 🤝 Travis Jones pic.twitter.com/ObKCOGG88j — Brandon Coyle (@CoyleNfl) January 18, 2022

My Preference: 3rd Round #78 pick: Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

⚪ DT Spotlight ⚪ Travis Jones – UConn – Jones was spectacular last year for the Huskies. He had 46 Tackles, 1 sack and 6 Tackles for Loss and he was only a Freshman. The UConn D-Line has some promise to it with a player like Travis Jones leading the way. pic.twitter.com/cTELp2kASp — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 30, 2019

I agree with this selection 100%. Travis Jones has the mix of tremendous upside as well as the strength and anchor to play on day one. A lot of helmet scouts will not like the selection of a player from Connecticut, but the dude is a beast and his size allows him to utterly destroy gaps in the run game.

There's definite pass-rush upside with UCONN DL Travis Jones. Like what I see so far pic.twitter.com/Cwk0OTqnwc — Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn (@MikeH_Draft) December 20, 2021

PFN: 4th Round #104 pick: Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga

Welcome to Mobile, Cole! Thanks to Coach Wright & @GoMocsFB staff for helping us make it happen. Mark my words, Cole Strange will be a Draft Twitter favorite coming out of the @seniorbowl. Cool video content coming later today! 🔥#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ #BestoftheBest pic.twitter.com/ZSkMN22cuv — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 16, 2021

Cole Strange is a name to monitor at the Senior Bowl as the FCS stud will get a chance to square up with the elite men of the FBS. Strange fits the bill of an intriguing developmental piece that can provide key depth and turn into an eventual starter. Standing at 6’6″ and 301 pounds, Strange has elite length to hang in the NFL.

Cole Strange’s (LG) tape against SEC opponent Kentucky is reason enough to draft him. Quickness out of the stance and body control to seal running lanes is all over it, good punch in the hands, good finisher. Jets coaching @seniorbowl and he’ll be there. Thank you @JimNagy_SB pic.twitter.com/4ZlthveDQi — David Wyatt-Hupton (@DWyattHupton) January 13, 2022

My Preference: 4th Round #104 pick: Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga

PFN is on a roll, because I love the Cole Strange selection. The Browns have dealt with some injuries along the offensive front and Strange should at the worst be a valuable relief piece that can potentially play multiple positions. Strange is going to rise up draft boards during Senior Bowl week and if he were at a larger school would be higher on these mock drafts. Strange has dominated the Southern Conference for multiple seasons. Players with his size and athleticism thrive in the NFL. It should be noted that Strange does not fall within the age guardrail.

He's started exactly 1 million games already for Chattanooga but left guard Cole Strange did damn good against Kentucky this year I would imagine we see him at an all star game this winter pic.twitter.com/JGNYCCx5fn — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) October 20, 2021

PFN: 4th Round #115 pick: Leo Chenal, ILB, Wisconsin

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Syndication Journal Courier

Leo Chenal is a fairly common mock to the Cleveland Browns and I’m not sure why, but his talent is undeniable as he was one of the more dominant linebackers in college football last season. PFF had Chenal as the second highest graded box player in 2021.

Some more Leo Chenal propaganda pic.twitter.com/60I36hNoUx — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) December 25, 2021

My Preference: 4th Round #115 pick: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) takes the ball down the field while playing against Connecticut Huskies at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Justyn Ross has some of the best hands in the class and was a dynamo with Trevor Lawrence slinging him the rock, but his production took a huge step back along with the effectiveness of the Clemson offense, but I don’t blame Ross. I know this would be the third receiver taken in this mock, but Ross has legit talent and can play a role in the Cleveland offense. Ross also fits within the age guardrail.

Justyn Ross is just great against man coverage. He has quick feet and displays multiple effective releases at the LOS. That's why I think he can have success on the outside in the NFL. Then on this play his physicality pops out, it's tough to bring him down. pic.twitter.com/aIJWk4P6md — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) January 7, 2022

