Browns mock draft watch: PFF slates Ohio State WR to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns season is not over, but it’s kind of over. Cleveland is officially eliminated from the playoffs and Baker Mayfield’s season is ending due to surgery. This off-season will feel all too familiar with questions surrounding the quarterback and head coach and feeling like there is a steep mountain to climb.

Honestly, I am not that depressed. The 2020 Browns defied expectations and their success should not have set a standard so high in fans’ minds, but they shouldn’t have been this miserable to watch either. This Cleveland roster still has a few gaping weaknesses and I do not think a drastic change is in the works nor should it be. It does appear though that PFF has some great ideas in their most recent mock.

With the 13th pick, the Cleveland Browns select Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

With the 13th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Garrett Wilson, wide receiver from Ohio State. This selection would be insane as Wilson has been an elite play-maker in Columbus for a few seasons and his suddenness and route-running place him in an elite tier. His ability to track the ball and contort his body to catch the ball are also excellent.

garrett wilson my god pic.twitter.com/0vicxNAsKd — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 9, 2021

PFF shares some of the same thoughts that I brought up above as they state the following:

“Wilson is a route-running savant. He’s sudden and fluid, and he ranked in the 93rd percentile in separation percentage against single coverage for the 2021 season. The 6-foot, 192-pound receiver played primarily in the slot in 2020 before transitioning to the outside for 2021, yet he still managed to average more than 3.00 yards per route run each year.”

Starting on Garrett Wilson (Ohio State WR #5) and the first thing that jumps off the screen is how violent his cuts are. Here he cuts to the inside selling the defender on his potential change of direction, maintains momentum, and fires back outside! pic.twitter.com/NZSa72hrLt — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) December 27, 2021

Garrett Wilson is arguably the best receiver in this class and being able to snag a future number one receiver between selections ten and fifteen would be great for Cleveland. At 21 years old, Wilson falls within the age guardrail as well.

Story continues

Does the position fit?

Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) picks up first quarter yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to tell whether or not this is the most pressing need for the Browns, especially considering the injury woes along the offensive line, but adding a legitimate number one to a solid group of receivers is never a bad thing and losing their best talent in Odell Bekham mid-season only made this unit look even more pedestrian.

That last series underscores how badly the #Browns need receiver help. Garrett Wilson in the first round could be good. Treylon Burks and Drake London would be very good choices as well. But they have to fix that position and then some this offseason. — Tim Bielik (@timbielik) January 4, 2022

Another reason why Cleveland will be staring down all of the eligible receivers in this class is that Jarvis Landry’s contract situation becomes a bit more interesting as 2022 is his last season under contract and he is currently the second highest paid Brown. His production has not matched the dollars this season.

Cooper Kupp BROKE fantasy this year 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QOwZM3WlcY — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 5, 2022

The graphic above focuses on Cooper Kupp, but in the bottom left hand corner illustrates how abysmal the Cleveland receivers have been from a statistical standpoint. It is also of note that Rashard Higgins signed a one-year contract that is again up this off-season.

Who went before? And who is left?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) makes a touchdown catch against Clemson Tigers in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl

Garrett Wilson was the first receiver off the board in this mock, but plenty of talented ones went after including Jameson Williams from Alabama at #15 to the New Orleans Saints. I love Williams, but the next best fit for Cleveland goes to the Las Vegas Raiders at #18 in this mock. Chris Olave, who was Wilson’s teammate at Ohio State has legit number one appeal with the smooth route-running to get open at all levels elite athleticism and outstanding college production to back it up.

Thank You Buckeye Nation, Love Forever! ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Bck0Sya5gs — Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) December 28, 2021

Another common position I am seeing being mocked is defensive end and in this PFF situation Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon and Georga Karlaftis from Purdue are already off the board. The next available defensive end comes at #29 to the Kansas City Chiefs with Arnold Ebiketie from Penn State.

Week 6 Performance DL Arnold Ebiketie – Penn State • 9 Tackles

• 3 Tackles for Loss

• 1 Sack pic.twitter.com/yaBLJ7gcHJ — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 11, 2021

Arnold Ebiketie was one of the more hyped defensive line transfers as he exploded onto the scene at Temple in 2020 when he led the Owls with nine tackles for loss with four sacks and three forced fumbles in just six games. Ebiketie stepped up this season and earned a 90.5 pass rushing grade by PFF, but I am not sure if I am pulling the trigger between #10 and #15 for the Nittany Lion.

1

1