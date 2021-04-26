Browns mock draft watch: Peter King projects a trade up for defensive help

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
One of the first prominent final mock drafts is out, and veteran NFL analyst Peter King does not disappoint in his predictive effort for NBC Sports. King throws in several wrinkles, including a trade that involves the Cleveland Browns moving up from No. 26 overall in the first round.

The move is a sensical one. With some extra picks and not a lot of obvious roster holes, the Browns get aggressive in King’s projection.

Browns trade

No. 26 overall and No. 91 overall (3rd round)

Colts trade

No. 21 overall

King projects the Browns move up to land versatile Notre Dame defensive standout Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

So everyone wants to sideline-to-sideling playmaking ability of Devin White. Owusu-Koramoah isn’t Devin White (15 pounds lighter), but he has some of White’s traits. The Golden-Domer is rangy (he played a rover position in the Irish D) and made first-team all-America last season, dropping in coverage, rushing and being a complete playmaker at the second level on defense. This is right about the area of the draft that he should be picked, and I could see others (Green Bay, New York Jets) being interested around here. I think playing behind Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns’ interior front, Owusu-Koramoah should be free to roam and be a playmaker in year one.

We have to wait until Thursday to see if King’s vision comes true, but it’s at least a plausible trade scenario and would help upgrade the Browns defense in both the short and long terms.

