Browns mock draft watch: ESPN has Browns adding defensive tackle

Todd McShay has released his most recent mock draft after taking in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and after the fall-out of the most recent blockbuster trades featuring Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Obviously, with all of these dominoes falling, McShay has a few notable changes to his mock draft and has the Cleveland Browns selecting a slightly different name than usual.

It looks like the NFL isn’t exactly feeling this quarterback class and it is yet to be seen if the Browns benefit from this or not, but draft day is right around the corner and we need to dive into the most recent ESPN mock draft (subscriber, $).

With the 13th pick, the Cleveland Browns select Devonte Wyatt

With the 13th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select, Devonte Wyatt, defensive tackle from Georgia. Wyatt is an interesting selection and McShay explains his reasoning for the selection here:

“Another in a long line of Georgia defenders who impressed in Indy, Wyatt locates the football super fast and then has 4.77 speed to close on it. That 40-yard dash time led all defensive tackles at the combine, and he was in the top five at the position in both the vertical (29 inches) and broad jump (9-foot-3). Malik Jackson is a free agent, leaving a hole in the middle of Cleveland‘s defensive front, and Wyatt — one of the biggest risers in the class — could slide in next to Myles Garrett to help get after the quarterback and stuff the run at the line of scrimmage.”

Far more important to be quick than fast in condensed spaces inside and @GeorgiaFootball DT Devonte Wyatt has the get-off & cross-face suddenness to be a disruptive 3-tech early on. Nice job here synching hands & feet with power to squeeze an edge.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/S9O5PPWwKQ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 8, 2022

Devonte Wyatt has the ideal size you look for in a dominant interior defender at 6’3″ and 307 pounds and unlike most big men, Wyatt has a motor that doesn’t stop often making plays outside of most defensive tackle’s comfort zones. Wyatt can be a star against the pass, but is just as good as a run defender anchoring down and causing chaos in the middle.

Devonte Wyatt tested well but it matches his tape also! The first step explosiveness at his size is legit. He disrupts the timing of this run. Nakobe Dean with the backside pursuit. #WatchTheFilm pic.twitter.com/oWOO9Oes7W — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) March 8, 2022

I don’t dislike the Wyatt selection, but one of the biggest and most obvious issues with this pick is the fact Wyatt is outside the age guardrail and will be 24 years old by the time the draft rolls around. Another issue with Wyatt is the fact that he is not the most technically refined and lacks a wide range of moves to utilize to beat blocks.

Does the position fit?

Whether we like it or not the Cleveland Browns need to rebuild this defensive line and the need has likely surpassed that of wide receiver. Cleveland currently only has four players on the defensive front under contract and Myles Garrett needs more help.

The Browns should look to add Haskell Garrett in the mid to later rounds. Boost that interior defensive line. — Eric. (@BrEazyE44) March 5, 2022

It would make sense for the Browns to make moves in free agency as well as the draft, because they legit may be looking for three new starters in the front four. Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai are both very talented defenders that are still on their rookie deal, but they have only shown flashes of being consistent NFL contributors.

Elliott was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Missouri and has not really lived up to his draft standing, but is still very young and the same can be said for Tommy Togiai who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and also needs to show some growth this season.

Who went before? And who is left?

In this scenario, Devonte Wyatt is the first interior defensive lineman selected, but another defensive tackle was selected a few picks later in Wyatt’s teammate, Jordan Davis. I actually like Davis a tad better as he is a monstrous nose tackle with incredible athleticism.

This was the play I knew #UGA DT Jordan Davis had some rare athleticism for his size. Ridder ran sub 4.5 the other day. Davis just ran an unofficial time of 4.82. He’s insane. pic.twitter.com/rIqexahUWR — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 5, 2022

Davis is the total package on the interior as we mentioned his explosiveness above, but he is also extremely powerful and will no doubt cause chaos in the offensive backfield on a consistent basis. Davis shined at the combine with a 4.78 40-yard dash and 10’3″ broad jump at a whopping 341 pounds.

This route by Chris Olave was too smooth 🔥

pic.twitter.com/M9J8eTcwOl — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) March 6, 2022

Another interesting prospect still on the board is Chris Olave. Garrett Wilson and Drake London are already off the board, but Olave is worthy of a selection here. Olave is a nuanced route-runner further along than most rookies and he has the athleticism and college production that should lead to success at the next level. Adding a player like Olave will go a long way to solving the Baker Mayfield mystery.

