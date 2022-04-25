Browns mock draft: Two different mocks from two different simulators

We have finally made it to draft week. With the NFL draft just a few days away, there is a lot of hurry-up and wait going on around the Cleveland Browns:

Oh yeah, and the team has draft picks to think about as well.

Of the above decisions, only that of Clowney could have a great impact on the team’s draft. Mayfield is going to be off the team at some point and Landry would be a stop-gap measure for a year or two at best.

For Monday’s mock draft we will assume Clowney’s return but that the team is focused on becoming the most explosive version it can be.

Since it is draft week, today we will bring you two different mock drafts using two different simulators: Pro Football Network and Pro Football Focus. While simulators are far from perfect, they help us try to get a glimpse into what a full mock draft could look like for the team.

Each round will have draft picks from both simulators with the full draft from each separated out at the end.

Second Round

Pro Football Network (PFN)

DE David Ojabo, Michigan – Likely to miss all of 2022, Ojabo is a top-15 level pick dropping only due to his missed rookie year. Pairing him with Garrett long-term would be a huge pickup.

Pro Football Focus (PFF)

DE Josh Paschal, Kentucky – Both drafts end up with an edge rusher as none of the receivers desired here were available. Paschal should be a helpful piece his rookie year with Clowney returning.

Third Round

PFN

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan – A slot receiver who can do so much more. His addition could lead the Browns to move on from Landry or Moore can learn from the veteran for a year.

DT Matthew Butler, Tennessee – Butler is a big, stout defender but isn’t just a run stopper. Adding him to the middle could open up a lot of options for the team’s line combinations.

Story continues

PFF

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati – A versatile receiver who can line up in multiple spots, Pierce could create a bigger receiver trio with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

DE Alex Wright, UAB – Talent and positional value won out here as Cleveland adds three edge guys (Clowney, Paschal, Wright) to their lineup. Wright is more in the Emmanuel Ogbah style of defensive end.

Fourth Round

PFN

TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State – Wrote about Ruckert recently, adding another quality tight end that can block and catch would help the overall flexibility of the offense.

PFF

DT Matthew Butler, Tennessee – In PFF’s mock, Butler is available a little later and gets added to all those defensive ends already added on to make a strength even stronger.

Sixth Round

PFN

S Bubba Bolden, Miami – An interesting prospect to develop and use on special teams, Bolden could replace Ronnie Harrison next year if Richard LeCounte III does not.

PFF

K Jake Camarda, Georgia – A kicker is needed and the way the board fell, taking one here was the right decision. Will not pretend to breakdown kickers skill level only to know he’s kicked in some important games and fared well.

Seventh Round

PFN

K Cade York, LSU – Take everything written about Camarda above and place it here, basically.

DE Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota – With Ojabo the top pick in this draft, adding another edge late makes sense to see if they can catch lightning in a bottle or at least a depth piece.

PFF

CB Vincent Gray, Michigan – With Denzel Ward extended and Greg Newsome II in place, Cleveland may be looking for cheap options at cornerback after this season. A late-round flyer on one makes sense.

S Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech – Similar idea to drafting Bolden in the PFN mock draft, Thomas in the seventh is a flyer on a player that could help down the road on defense but could play on special team immediately.

Mock Draft Wrap Up

With the reminder that each of these mock drafts assumes that Clowney returns but no other changes, here is what they look like side by side:

Which do you prefer?

