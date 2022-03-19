Browns Mock Draft after the Deshaun Watson trade

The Cleveland Browns that are going into this weekend are significantly different than the one that opened up the week. With the Deshaun Watson trade in place, the team will likely look to trade Baker Mayfield which could shake up their 2022 draft selections.

Surprisingly, the Watson trade only ended up costing the team one pick in the upcoming draft, #13, while retaining the remaining selections. The team will be without their first and third-round picks in 2023 but will receive an extra third-rounder as compensation for losing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

In a simple way, Watson was the team’s first-round pick this year.

It will be interesting if the team’s draft strategy changes slightly with Watson on board. Andrew Berry’s group has had some strict age restrictions on players, believing in their growth and upside, but being all in could change that.

With no first-round picks in the next three drafts, we could also see Berry trading down to add more picks in 2023 and 2024 to balance that out. Any trade for Mayfield could also focus on picks beyond this year’s draft.

With all that in mind, we took a stab at a post-Watson Browns mock draft. For this draft, no trades were completed and we used Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator.

Second Round

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

With Taven Bryan added on the interior and Chase Winovich on the edge, Cleveland has added depth to a big area of need. They still have work to do including finding starters in both areas.

Leal could step right in as a starting level 3-technique defensive tackle. He has the size and athleticism to be disruptive and even slide out to the edge at times. There may be concerns with his pad level and motor at times but those can be worked on with an athlete with this much upside.

Third Round

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

A player that was once a target in the second round now drops to the third due to very low weight at the combine. Sanders reported that he had been dealing with some kind of virus prior to the event but teams will be concerned that either A) He can’t keep on weight or B) He tried to cut a lot of weight to run fast.

Interestingly enough, Sanders tends to win with speed to power quite easily. Last year, the Bearcats actually used him inside a lot to open things up for the rest of his teammates. An NFL strength program and being used as a rotational guy (the Browns are shopping for a starting level DE in free agency) will set him up for the long-term in Cleveland.

S Verone McKinley, Oregon

With M.J. Stewart on his way to Houston and Ronnie Harrison a free agent, the Browns need to restock their safety room. McKinley has good range and can allow Grant Delpit and John Johnson III to play closer to the line of scrimmage at times.

Far from perfect but in today’s NFL where tight ends can dominate, safeties are vital for defenses.

Fourth Round

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cade Otton, Washington

A player you are used to seeing here, Otton helps fill the depth chart with Austin Hooper now gone. With David Njoku and Harrison Bryant leading the way, Cleveland will need to add at least one other tight end. Otton can do a little bit of everything and grow in his role.

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

A versatile, route running receiver, Shakir gives the Browns a player who can excel in the slot early. He has played both inside and out in college and showed good speed with a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash. Not the biggest guy in the world but Shakir will thrive with space opened by Cleveland’s running game and having Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and the tight ends around him.

Sixth Round

CB Josh Jobe, Alabama

With Denzel Ward, Troy Hill and Greedy Williams going into the last year of their contracts, a cornerback or two should be targeted this offseason. Jobe has some versatility to fill Joe Woods’ schemes. Expecting a ton out of a sixth-round pick as a rookie is foolish but building depth is important for the future with those three set for free agency.

Seventh Round

Edge Christopher Allen, Alabama

When in doubt, go back to the Crimson Tide. Allen was a highly recruited prospect. Depth in front of him early in his career and a foot injury last year really limited his impact but five sacks in 2020 should be an encouraging sign for the 6’4″ pass rusher.

Mock Draft Summary

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the franchise quarterback locked up and, likely, more draft capital coming back in a Mayfield trade, the Browns draft could look significantly different than just a few days ago.

In today’s mock, we secured a lot of solid defensive prospects that can help right away and be part of a cheaper defense for the next few years. Otton and Shakir provide weapons that could help right away or develop for the team.

DT DeMarvin Leal

DE Myjai Sanders

S Verone McKinley

TE Cade Otton

WR Khalil Shakir

CB Josh Jobe

DE Christopher Allen

What do you think of the new Browns mock now that #13 is gone and Watson is in place?

