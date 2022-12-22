Browns missing six starters from practice with Saints three days away

The Cleveland Browns are seeking their fourth win in five weeks as they get set to take on Jarvis Landry and the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately for the Browns, they are missing a plethora of starting players from practice with just two days until kickoff. Overall, six players missed practice for the Browns yesterday, all of them are starters as well.

All-in-all, ten players were either limited in practice or did not go at all for the Browns. As Wednesday’s injury report dropped, who appeared on that list for the Browns with just two days until gameday in Cleveland?

List

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb named to Pro Bowl as 5 others named as alternates

RB Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) hands off to running back Nick Chubb (24) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime.

Named to his fourth Pro Bowl, Nick Chubb has also missed his second practice this week as his gameday is in doubt with a foot injury.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

After leaving the game against the Ravens with a head injury, Clowney has missed two straight practices with a concussion. It feels unlikely the Browns will have him ready for game day.

RT Jack Conklin

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin keeps watch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Conklin was not at practice on a scheduled day of rest.

WR Amari Cooper

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) walks off the field after the end of the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Dealing with a hip injury, Amari Cooper has not practiced this week. There is not much reason for concern as he missed practice a week ago too to rest his hip before gameday.

DE Myles Garrett

Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) autographs a souvenir for a fan before the game against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns were without their best defensive player on Wednesday as he fights through an illness.

S John Johnson III

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) walks off the field at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Safety John Johnson III left the game against the Ravens with a thigh injury and has not practiced this week as he recovers.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Hall #14 can’t haul in a reception between Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk #51, left, and safety Jovante Moffatt #35 during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Cleveland Browns First Home Pre Season Scrimmage Second Scrimmage Preseason

Kunaszyk has been limited in practice on both days with a hamstring injury.

TE David Njoku

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

As he continues to work through a knee injury, tight end David Njoku was limited in practice again.

RG Wyatt Teller

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Working through an ankle injury, right guard Wyatt Teller was limited in practice on Wednesday.

CB Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans 10-7 after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ward was limited with a shoulder injury for the second straight day for the Browns.

