Browns missing 5 from Thursday’s practice with Bills up next

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to travel to Detroit for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills due to weather in New York, they are getting healthy at the right time. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned to practice yesterday, and now tight end David Njoku practiced today. The Browns, however, were missing five from practice today.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey missed practice with a head injury, and Michael Dunn and D’Anthony Bell both missed their second straight practice. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott was dismissed from practice for a personal reason, and right tackle Jack Conklin was given his usual day of rest.

All things considered, the Browns are entering this matchup at near-full health as backups are the only ones out with injuries. The same cannot be said for the Bills who are still missing two starting defensive linemen, a starting linebacker, and a rotational receiver, and are still limiting quarterback Josh Allen.

