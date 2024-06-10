Browns stars back in Berea: Key in on new rule

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Browns mini-camp has some news twists to focus on this year when it starts in Berea Tuesday.

MAJOR KICK-OFF RULE CHANGE

Cleveland and all NFL teams will be spending a lot of time practicing a major change to kick-offs.

Here’s the biggest rule change: “The 10 kicking team players cannot move until the ball hits the ground or player in the landing zone or the end zone,” according to the NFL.

The kick-off rule change was made to try and reduce injuries by reducing the number of player collisions at full speed, and it will delay special teams’ tacklers from getting down field, “which could lead to more scoring and more exciting plays like touchdown returns,” said Fox 8’s John Sabol.

Sabol said team’s will have to practice the rule change a lot to get the timing down and reduce off sides penalties.

You can read all of the kick-off changes here.

MINI-CAMP IS MANDATORY

Unlike Organized Team Activities (OTA’s) that ended last week in Berea, mini-camp is mandatory for veterans or they can be fined $12,000 day and the fine would double the second day.

STAR PLAYERS WILL BE IN BEREA TUESDAY

Sabol said that means Browns core players including Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, David Njoku and others will be at practice in Berea Tuesday.

NEW BROWNS COACHES WILL ‘CATCH-UP’

While tackling isn’t allowed at mini-camp, it also gives the Browns slew of new assistant coaches a chance to learn new schemes on offense and defense.

LONG DAYS: SHORT WEEK

Mini-camp practices are longer than OTA’s. OTA’s lasted three weeks, while mini-camp is three days this week, then Browns players don’t report back for practice until training camp in late July.

BACK TO BONDING IN THE COUNTRY

Once again, the Browns will start training camp at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The team believes holding training camp at The Greebrier Resort, which is in the Allegheny Mountain, cuts down on distractions and helps the team to bond, but the team will still hold open training camp practices for fans in Berea. The team will announce those dates in Berea in the coming weeks.

When not practicing, Browns players can golf, fish, bowl and relax at The Greenbrier Resort.

SEASON OPENER

Cleveland will host Dallas in the regular season opener at Browns Stadium Sept. 8, at 4:25 p.m.

You can see the Browns full schedule here.

