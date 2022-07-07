Browns take a mild hit to their odds to win AFC title, Super Bowl

With quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s status still unresolved, most sportsbooks still won’t take bets on whether the Browns will win the AFC North. However, wagers can be placed on whether the Browns will make it to the Super Bowl and whether the Browns will win it.

The trade of quarterback Baker Mayfield actually hurt Cleveland’s odds, in both categories.

Via PointsBet, the shipping of Mayfield to the Panthers has caused the Browns to fall from +1200 to +1400 to make it to the Super Bowl. The Browns also have slipped from +2500 to +2800 to win the Super Bowl.

It’s odd that the Mayfield trade made a difference, given that he wasn’t going to play for the Browns this year. But there’s a practical impact in having it become official, and it’s had a practical impact on Cleveland’s odds to get to Super Bowl LVII and win it.

