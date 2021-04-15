Breaking News:

LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after dealing with irregular heartbeat in last game

Browns have met with West Virginia DT Darius Stills

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cleveland Browns continue to investigate draft prospects in advance of the 2021 NFL draft, which kicks off in Cleveland in just two weeks. One of the latest names to come out as having met with the Browns is West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills.

Justin Melo of The Draft Network confirmed the Browns meeting in a recent interview with Stills.

The 6-0, 285-pound Stills played nose tackle for the Mountaineers in their odd 3-3-5 defensive scheme. He doesn’t have near the size or strength to hold up on the nose in the NFL, but the technique he learned doing it in college makes him an intriguing late-round fit. Stills has very good hands, quick feet and is the kind of guy who plays through every whistle.

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Juszczyk: I’m going to support whoever’s under center

    Last month, fullback Kyle Juszczyk said in an interview that he absolutely believed Jimmy Garoppolo would be the 49ers starting quarterback in 2021, adding that Garoppolo would get the team back to winning. And then San Francisco traded up to No. 3 overall. So during a recent appearance on the Fantasy Footballers podcast, Juszczyk answered [more]

  • Baker Mayfield turns 26 with a winning record as the Browns QB

    Baker Mayfield turns 26 with a winning record as the Browns QB

  • Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Has Zoom Call With Michigan Decommit

    Irish receivers coach Del Alexander spoke with a four-star prospect on Tuesday evening. Blue & Gold Illustrated BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares details on a Notre Dame Zoom call on Tuesday, a class of 2022 decommitment and more in tonight’s Lucky Charms.

  • Liverpool ‘obviously the better team’ against Real Madrid despite Champions League exit, says James Milner

    Real Madrid progressed with a 3-1 win aggregate and will face Chelsea in the semi-finals

  • Cardinals set to face Browns’ beefed-up pass rush after addition of Jadeveon Clowney

    The Browns now have Myles Garrett and Clowney on either side of the defensive line.

  • CeeDee Lamb looking to be “better version” of himself in 2021

    The NFL may approve a rule change allowing wide receivers to wear single-digit numbers, but Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb will be keeping the same look he sported as a rookie. Lamb wore No. 2 at Oklahoma, but followed in the footsteps of previous star receivers like Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin, and Drew Pearson by donning [more]

  • JC Tretter says OTA boycott is not about protecting veteran roster spots

    As the NFL and NFL Players Association continue their peace-time conflict over offseason workouts in the second year of a pandemic, union president JC Tretter was asked to address one of the prevailing explanations for veterans not wanting anyone to get reps in the offseason. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Tretter addressed the opinion [more]

  • Cavs' Gilbert acquires minority share of former owner Gund

    CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has acquired former owner Gordon Gund's remaining 15% minority share in the franchise. Gilbert, who built much of his fortune through mortgage lending company Quicken Loans, acquired the Cavaliers from Gund in 2005 for a reported $375 million. On Wednesday, the team said in a statement that Gilbert now has Gund's final share.

  • Justin Turner chips in a nacho-destroying homer during Dodgers win

    Justin Turner's home run absolutely destroyed a fan's plate of nachos in the new 'Home Run Seats' on Wednesday night.

  • Katie Boulter aiming to make up for lost time after two-year injury struggle

    When the Covid-19 pandemic hit last March, Katie Boulter had already been locked out of tennis for nine of the preceding 12 months. Her breakthrough 2019 season had been curtailed by a spinal stress fracture, and after months of rehab, 2020 looked mainly off limits. The 24-year-old could well have wallowed in her misfortune, but she had friend Laura Robson — who knows better than most about injury setbacks — at hand to offer some perspective. "Laura was doing renovations to her house right before the first lockdown, so she ended up moving into mine," Boulter says. "We were there for a few months together, we've always been pretty close." Wimbledon girls' champion at just 14, Robson had more promise than any other female British player in recent memory. But now 27, her career is threatening to be all but over after barely starting because injuries have kept her from competing consistently since 2013 — the latest a serious hip operation in January. "She's a fantastic girl, and has been through a lot," Boulter says of her impromptu housemate. "It's horrible to see a competitor go through a lot of injuries and not be able to fulfil everything she is capable of. Because really, she's an unbelievable player. I really hope she'll be able to pick it all up again injury-free." Boulter meanwhile has been back on the Tour since late last year, and is on the comeback trail. This week she makes her return to Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) team for a play-off against Mexico, along with Heather Watson, Katie Swan, Harriet Dart and debutant Jodie Burrage. Boulter has been in good form of late, with a closely fought three-set loss to Naomi Osaka in Melbourne in January, and wins over top 100 players Coco Gauff and Kristyna Pliskova that belie her world ranking of 291. They are promising signs for a player who finally broke through to 82nd in the world ahead of her back injury, which was aggravated during her last appearance in the BJK Cup in April 2019 — during her remarkable six consecutive wins to lift Britain into the World Group for the first time in 26 years. "I have a lot of flashbacks to those days, a lot of them that actually give me goosebumps when I think about it now," Boulter says of the dramatic scenes at the Copper Box Arena during that win over Kazakhstan. "I can still picture myself in the moment, and there are only certain moments like that in your career. I'll definitely cherish it."

  • Cowboys News: Neal officially signs, 2018 draft class impact, NFL offseason outline

    The 2021 NFL Draft is close and Dallas's potential picks are becoming more clear. The NFL also announced their plans for the offseason.

  • Brett Favre doesn't want politics in sports: 'I want to watch the players play'

    Brett Favre thinks politics is ruining sports for the 'general fan.'

  • Josh Allen: Urban Meyer’s arrival has rejuvenated the Jaguars

    The arrival of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville was met with approval by Jaguars ticket buyers and it’s garnered a similar response from one of the team’s top pass rushers. Josh Allen posted 10.5 sacks as a rookie, but dealt with a knee injury that limited him to eight games during Jacksonville’s dismal 2020 season. That [more]

  • Dan Dakich on ESPN bringing him back: 'I assume they won't. Who cares?'

    Dan Dakich has been a college basketball analyst for ESPN since 2010. He said on his radio show, he's not sure that will last into next season.

  • NFL memo notes incentives players have to show up to in-person workouts

    After the NFL responded to an NFLPA memo, the NFLPA responded to the NFL memo. The NFL now has responded to the NFLPA response. In other words, the sides still are not in agreement on the need for in-person voluntary offseason workouts. The NFL sent a memo to its 32 member clubs Wednesday night, not [more]

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori routs Kevin Holland, calls for Israel Adesanya

    Streaking middleweight Marvin Vettori topped the UFC Vegas 23 results on Saturday with a rout of Kevin Holland. Following the dominant victory, Vettori called for a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori dominates Kevin Holland for five rounds Marvin Vettori takes down Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23 The first round of the main event started with an ugly kick from Holland that delivered flush right into Vettori’s crotch area that would make any man cringe in perceptible pain. After that illegal foray, the first round was a mix between exchanges on the feet between the two middleweight contenders, along with clinch work that for the most part was dominated by the no. 6 ranked Vettori. Toward the end of the first, Vettori secured a takedown and maintained ground control until a beautiful transition from Holland to take the fight back to the feet. The second round was reminiscent of Holland’s fight with Derek Brunson just three weeks ago, with Vettori securing a takedown and maintaining control for roughly four and a half minutes. “The Italian Dream” succeeded with ground and pound strikes and his offensive ground work led to noticeable damage to Holland’s left eye, which eventually led to some significant swelling. Vettori again took Holland back to the ground in the third, maintaining dominant control. Vettori sank in an arm triangle choke, where it appeared to be the beginning of the end. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt maintained composure and refused to concede, which led to Vettori resorting to alternatives. Vettori then gained control of Holland’s back before going back to stand-up where the Italian grinded out his opponent with clinch control. Vettori and Holland briefly exchanged strikes in the beginning of the fourth round before Vettori went back to the well and secured yet another takedown, generating offense from dominant ground position for the majority of the round. Holland appeared to shake Vettori with strikes in the beginning of the fifth before the Italian went back to his successful formula that told the story of the majority of the fight, again dominating the round with ground control and frequent ground and pound offense. The fight went to decision with Vettori getting the unanimous decision nod with a 50-44 score from all three judges. Vettori set a middleweight record with 11 takedowns that capped off an incredibly dominant performance in the main event of UFC on ABC 2. After the fight, Vettori called for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Vettori via split decision in 2018. UFC Vegas 23 results: Arnold Allen takes the nod over Sodiq Yusuff Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23 The co-main event started with a fast pace, with Yusuff sinking in a tight guillotine choke before Allen rolled to his back and ultimately escaped. Later in the round, Allen dropped Yusuff with a left jab, but was ultimately unable to capitalize. Yusuff made adjustments and came out in the second round with more composure. Rather than loading up with his punches in the beginning of the second, he picked his shots, electing to touch Allen with precision. Allen had highlights of his own in the second, partially connecting on Yusuff with a left high kick followed by a hard left hook that stung him, but the Nigerian featherweight was ultimately able to weather the storm. The third round was a story of stamina, with Yusuff appearing to have more in the gas tank. The two traded control of the clinch against the fence. All in all, the bout went to a decision in a strategic matchup with Yusuff outstriking Allen, despite more significant highlight moments from the featherweight Englishman. Ultimately, those highlight moments culminated in a unanimous decision victory for Arnold Allen. With his victory over the no. 11 ranked Yusuff, the no. 10 ranked featherweight gained his tenth straight victory (seventh straight in the UFC) while also retaining his undefeated record in the UFC. UFC Vegas 23 results: Julian Marquez puts Sam Alvey to sleep Julian Marquez punches Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 Julian Marquez stayed in the win column with a second-round modified rear-naked choke finish of “Smilin’” Sam Alvey. The first couple of minutes in the first round served as a feeling out process before the two middleweights began swinging. Momentum swayed both ways as Marquez wobbled Alvey and briefly dropped him before Alvey regained his wits, even coming back to noticeably hurt Marquez with strikes of his own. Once the second round started, however, Marquez successfully utilized feints and went on to connect with a beautiful combination punctuated by a right jab followed by a left hook that dropped the 50-fight veteran. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” subsequently sank in a rear-naked choke which put Alvey to sleep 2:07 into the second round. Less than two months after submitting Maki Pitolo in a comeback win at UFC 258, Marquez now has two victories inside of two months this year with plenty of time in 2021 to add more wins to his 9-2 record. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503 UFC Vegas 23 results: Mackenzie Dern snuffs out Nina Nunes Mackenzie Dern punches Nina Nunes (Ansaroff) at UFC Vegas 23 No. 11 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern continued her tear through the UFC strawweight division by submitting no. 5 ranked Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff). Dern and Nunes started the fight by trading shots on the feet before Dern quickly got Nunes to the ground and maintained control. From there, Dern exercised patience and isolated Nunes’ left arm. After straightening her arm and securing an armbar, Nunes tapped 4:48 into the first round. With the victory over Nunes, Dern extended her win streak to four. It would not be far-fetched to assume that the BJJ ace will break into the top five of the strawweight division with this victory, as well. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757 Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader pummels Lyoto Machida UFC Vegas 23 Results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card Marvin Vettori def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)Arnold Allen def Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Julian Marquez def Sam Alvey by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07, R2Mackenzie Dern def Nina Nunes* by submission (armbar) at 4:48, R1 – *Formerly Nina AnsaroffDaniel Rodriguez def Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims Joe Solecki def Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Mateusz Gamrot def Scott Holtzman by KO (punches) at 1:22, R2Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont -- Canceled after Dumont missed weightJohn Makdessi def Ignacio Bahamondes by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)Jarjis Danho def Yorgan De Castro by KO (punch) at 3:02, R1Jack Shore def Hunter Azure by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)Luis Saldana def Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Da Un Jung def William Knight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim Impa Kasanganay def Sasha Palatnikov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:26, R2 UFC Vegas 23 video coverage on YouTube

  • As Jamal Murray goes, so go the Denver Nuggets, even in heartbreaking injury

    Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.

  • Norman Powell with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics, 04/13/2021

  • Bengals stun in new 2021 NFL mock draft by selecting…a RB?

    The Cincinnati Bengals go an unexpected route in a new mock draft.