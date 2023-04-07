Browns have met with versatile corner Kei’Trel Clark from Louisville

Already, the Cleveland Browns have invested a lot in the cornerback position to try and combat the high-powered passing offenses in the AFC. They could look to add even more in the 2023 NFL Draft as reports say they have met virtually with versatile Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark. With the draft just three weeks away, the Browns are doing their due diligence across the board.

Clark is a fun watch on tape, he played mostly as an outside corner but also had some impressive snaps in the slot. One thing that stands out immediately is his football IQ and instincts he is a player that understands what is happening in front of him and how to react to it. Clark is a player that is always around the ball with good athleticism and has good strength to play press-man coverage. Adding a player like this in the draft would be a major win for the Browns’ defense.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire