Browns have met with South Dakota State standout tight end

The Cleveland Browns have an interest in upgrading the tight end position behind starter David Njoku this offseason. They have already been linked to a couple of veteran tight ends in free agency, but they have also met with a 2023 NFL Draft FCS standout as well in South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft.

Kraft put together a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine as well, finishing with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.58 on the day. He ran a 4.69 40-yard dash, jumped to 34 inches in his vertical jump, and 10-foot-2 in his broad jump, finishing the day with solid agility times as well.

While the Browns will look to get more explosive offensively and put more 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) on the field, it is no secret that 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) is the most efficient grouping to throw the football out of as it forces opposing teams to match that second tight end with a safety or a linebacker.

With eight picks this Spring, the Browns have a real chance to make a dent in their team needs.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire