Browns meet with yet another offensive tackle before the 2024 NFL draft

The brain trust in Cleveland continues to turn over every stone leading up to the 2024 NFL draft at the end of the month. The Browns are one of at least seven teams bringing in University of British Columbia left tackle Giovanni Manu.

Manu is a massive player rivaling Browns tackle Dawand Jones, at 6-foot-8 and 352 pounds. The former Thunderbird moves well at his size and showed that off at his pro day with an impressive 4.96-second 40-yard dash at 352 pounds.

He is a raw player and likely won’t get drafted, but it is easy to see why you’d be interested in taking a shot on him. Once Manu gets his hands on you, you’re going where he wants you to in the run game. He has excellent raw power blended with natural athleticism. If you can develop him over time, he could be a nice depth piece down the road with the physical tools he possesses.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire