Browns to meet virtually with Yale WR Mason Tipton

Yale wide receiver Mason Tipton is set to complete a Zoom call with Chad O’Shea, the wide receivers coach of the Cleveland Browns as the 2024 NFL draft lingers just about a week away.

An Akron native, Tipton told The OBR’s Noah Weiskopf that the Browns have been in hot pursuit from the very beginning:

“They [the Browns] want to find a way for me to get in that jersey… For that, I’m extremely grateful, extremely excited and it’s a dream to be in Cleveland, it’s my hometown.”

Tipton wowed scouts at his pro day at the University of Toledo, largely there to see cornerback and projected first rounder Quinyon Mitchell, by running a blazing 4.32 40-yard dash. He racked up 786 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns this past season at Yale.

The Yale product was named Dane Brugler of The Athletic’s highest-graded non-combine invite wide receiver in this year’s draft class.

It is worth noting that the Browns have historically used a chunk of their visiting energy with players they want to bring in as undrafted free agents who have the chance to choose who to sign with. Building rapport with the speedy hometown wideout, Tipton and the Browns could be on a pathway toward a spot on the 90-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire