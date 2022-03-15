Browns to meet with Deshaun Watson on Tuesday

Well that’s interesting: contrary to previous reporting, the Houston Texans are facilitating trade talks between quarterback Deshaun Watson and a team that isn’t the New Orleans Saints or the Carolina Panthers. Browns executives are in Houston on Tuesday meeting with Watson to try and sway him, though Cleveland would likely have to pay a steeper price in a trade than the front-running Saints and Panthers — potentially including would-be franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield in an exchange.

Of course there are other hurdles here beyond agreeing on trade compensation. The Browns are scheduling their meeting with Watson around his civil deposition on Tuesday, in which he will openly address the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him after previously exercising his Fifth Amendment rights to avoid doing so in criminal court. The ramifications of that testimony could be substantial.

As for the Saints: they sent general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen to Houston on Monday evening for a curiously-brief meeting with Watson themselves, with the Texans quarterback also speaking in person with Panthers owner David Tepper and head coach Matt Rhule. Teams are pulling out all the stops to recruit the 26-year-old three-time Pro Bowler despite the serious claims made against him. We’ll see how it plays out.

