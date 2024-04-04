Browns meet with another 2024 NFL draft OT prospect

The Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry continue to do their homework on this loaded offensive tackle class in the 2024 NFL draft. BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia seems to have visited the team, an intriguing option at 54, as offensive line depth could be towards the top of this year’s draft focus.

Suamataia is a great athlete at the position who has had success in college as both left tackle and right tackle. Though he needs work with his hand placement, he has long arms and impressive power at the point of attack he uses to move defenders in the run game.

He is a better pass blocker than a run blocker allowing just two sacks this past season with zero in 2022. Suamataia showed just what you wanted to see improving a ton between 2022 and 2023 when he made the change from right to left tackle. The Browns could easily make him their swing tackle right away, with the potential to take over at left if the team doesn’t retain Jedrick Wills Jr after the 2024 season.

