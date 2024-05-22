Browns: Martin Emerson Jr. named one of the best press CBs in the NFL

As the Cleveland Browns get set for another playoff run in 2024, a large amount of their defensive success has been predicated on their secondary play. Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has been a huge part of that, and he has been named as one of the NFL’s best press defenders by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar.

Here is what Farrar had to say on Cleveland’s lockdown man, naming him the third-best press cornerback in the NFL:

“Emerson is a killer in press coverage. He was in press on 139 of his 943 snaps last season, and when targeted in press, he allowed eight catches on 26 targets for 4.2 yards per catch, three explosive plays, no touchdowns, and no interceptions — but a lot of disappointed receivers. Not a lot of people are talking about Emerson as an emerging star at a national level, and it’s time for that to change.”

The trio of Emerson Jr., Denzel Ward, and Greg Newsome II allows for the Browns to boast perhaps the best cornerback room in the NFL. Should Emerson Jr. take another step forward again this season, he will certainly see himself rewarded as one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in football.

