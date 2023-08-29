Browns' Marquise Goodwin unable 'to not be happy and upbeat' while out with blood clots

BEREA — Marquise Goodwin could've pouted. He could've said 'woe is me' and behaved accordingly.

Goodwin was faced with a potentially life-threatening situation prior to the start of Browns training camp. Forget missing football, there was always a chance his whole life could've been impacted by the blood clots which developed this spring in his legs and lungs.

Instead, day after day, practice after practice, Goodwin had a smile on this face. More than that, the Browns receiver found ways to keep himself involved with his teammates in a variety of ways that went beyond just a normal word of advice or encouragement.

To do anything else, Goodwin acknowledged, would not be himself.

“You ever heard of the term, ‘A zebra can't change its stripes?,'" Goodwin said Tuesday. "I don't know how to not be happy and upbeat. That's just a part of my genetic makeup. It is what it is. So I'm not out here faking. That's why it's so easy for me to do every day.

Cleveland Browns' Marquise Goodwin attends drills at their team's NFL football training camp facility Saturday, July 22, 2023, in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

"I can't sit out here and pout when something don't go my way. Life hasn’t gone my way yet. I'm waiting on God to let me get in charge and do things how I want to do, but if I did, then I probably wouldn't be here."

Where Goodwin was at Tuesday was a place that seemed far-fetched to believe he would get to, at least when the Browns started practice back on July 22 at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. There he was, on the day the team announced its initial 53-man roster, on the field running through individual drills with the rest of his teammates.

For an individual who believes he's experienced many blessings in his life beyond just his now 11-year NFL career, Goodwin couldn't help but appreciate the moment even more after what he's gone through the last couple of months.

When you find yourself in a potentially life-threatening health scare, running across the middle against linebackers looking to separate you from the football or trying to beat a cornerback pressed up on you are the kind of challenges you want to experience.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, left, and wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. take a moment after drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

"I'm just more grateful," Goodwin said. "I think my perspective has changed in that sense. Just more grateful for life, more grateful for opportunity. Because it could have very well ended. It could have been my last play in minicamp, so I'm glad just to be back on the field for real."

Will Goodwin be on the field when the season starts for real on Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals? Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said "it's too early to tell" if the receiver will be available.

Part of that will have to involve Goodwin's conditioning, which even he acknowledged wasn't quite at "game speed" yet. He spent his time on the side during his absence working with trainers, often doing extra work, all with one goal.

"I expect to be out there," Goodwin said. "I mean, it's really up to the staff and the trainers to make sure that I'm ready to be in a position to help the team. I can say that I'm ready and do all these things, but until they give me me the go ahead, then it's really up to them."

Goodwin did not want to delve into the specifics of the blood clots, nor the treatment of the clots. The 32-year-old battled some shortness of breath and discomfort in his legs during OTAs and minicamp, which led to the discovery of the clots.

The Browns placed Goodwin, whom they signed in the spring to provide a vertical speed threat in the passing game, on the non-football illness list on the day before training camp started. That prevented him from being an on-field presence in the offense, but not being a presence within the locker room or his position group.

"It's just part of my job," Goodwin said. "I'm a professional player. I'm a professional and as a professional, you guys are all locked in. Y'all out here, y'all looking and getting questions, know what you had to do. Coming out here, I approached my job the same way."

Goodwin now gets a chance to approach his job the same way he has since the Buffalo Bills made him a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Actually, it's the way he's approach the "a game that I've been playing since I was 9 years old."

always bringing that positive energy pic.twitter.com/Muo736Fm5V — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2023

Then again, it's Goodwin's approach to life that kept the pep in his step even as he was forced to only watch his teammates play that game

"I knew I would come back," Goodwin said. "That's why I stayed here every day with a smile on my face. Positive attitude because I knew I was coming back.”

