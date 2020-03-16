Brown's Marini is first D-I female position coach

(Stats Perform) - Brown University promoted Heather Marini to quarterbacks coach on Monday, making her the first female position coach in Division I football.

Marini joined the Bears' staff last year as the offensive quality control assistant coach. Prior to coaching at Brown, the native Australian worked with the New York Jets as a summer scouting specialist.

"Heather has earned the coaching position," Brown second-year coach James Perry said. "In one season with our program, Heather has done a great job for us. She has proven through her efforts in the office every day with us in an off-the-field role that she's ready to run the quarterback room."

Brown is returning E.J. Perry, the first-team All-Ivy League quarterback. He set the league's single-season record in total offense while averaging an FCS-high 367.8 yards per game last season.